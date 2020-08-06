Jimmy Fallon Explains Why He’s Not One Of Those Parents Who Poke Fun At Frozen’s Let It Go

Of course, each Frozen and Frozen II have unimaginable songs that aren’t “Let It Go.” So, when you’re a type of mother and father that also can’t stand the music, maybe gently nudge the subsequent music button on the playlist to a less-often performed music. Which may assist save your sanity and you’ll nonetheless gush over your youngster as they dance and sing to the music. Or you’ll be able to benefit from the experience and comply with the music’s recommendation like Jimmy Fallon. He let it go, after which he embraced the observe.