Jimmy Fallon Faces Backlash Over ‘SNL’ Blackface Clip – Variety

Jimmy Fallon is dealing with backlash after a 20-year-old video of him in blackface portraying Chris Rock on “Saturday Night time Dwell” resurfaced on-line.

The hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty started trending early Tuesday with Twitter customers calling out the “Tonight Present” host for the racist skit, which first aired in 2000 and likewise options “SNL” alum Darrell Hammond. Within the comedic sketch, Fallon does an impersonation of Rock whereas sporting full blackface to look like the previous forged member who was on “SNL” from 1990-1993.

Fallon has but to answer the criticism, and NBC didn’t instantly reply to Variety‘s request for remark. Rock was additionally not instantly accessible for remark when contacted by Variety.

The clip started to resurface late Monday evening when a tweet by the person @chefboyohdear said, “NBC fired Megyn Kelly for mentioning blackface. Jimmy Fallon carried out on NBC in blackface.” The video has over 900,000 views on Twitter, and consists of the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty.

Kelly, the previous Fox Information anchor, had a tumultuous run at NBC the place she hosted her personal hour of the “At the moment” present on a $69 million contract, which shortly went downhill and ended together with her departure from the community after she confronted extreme criticism for a dialog about sporting blackface on Halloween. The community publicly condemned Kelly for the controversy, and cancelled her present, “Megyn Kelly At the moment,” in fall of 2018. After an aggressive authorized battle, Kelly and NBC reached an exit settlement in early 2019, and since, she has voiced her opinions in opposition to political correctness and “cancel tradition.”

On the time of the Kelly debacle, social media customers referred to as out Fallon’s use of blackface on “SNL” and likewise introduced up a 2000 episode from “The Man Present” the place Jimmy Kimmel was sporting blackface. Sarah Silverman is one other comic who confronted repercussions for sporting blackface throughout a comedy bit — the comic revealed she was fired from a film after a photograph from a 2007 episode of “The Sarah Silverman Present” resurfaced, by which she was sporting blackface whereas enjoying a personality.

Though this isn’t the primary time Fallon’s “SNL” clip has resurfaced, the latest backlash highlights the volatility of social media, proving that public figures by no means know when one thing from their previous could catch hearth.

Fallon isn’t the one public determine who has been topic to intense scrutiny over resurfaced clips these days. Tyra Banks was skewered for her commentary on “America’s Subsequent High Mannequin” from the early 2000s, because the present has gained recognition amongst viewers who’re binging the fact competitors present whereas quarantined at house.