Jimmy Fallon Gives Emotional Apology for ‘SNL’ Blackface Skit – Variety

Jimmy Fallon returned to “The Tonight Present” on Monday, promising “a unique type of present” in gentle of nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota Police.

Earlier than addressing the demonstrations in response to police brutality which can be roiling the nation, Fallon advised viewers he would “begin personally and develop out” as a result of “that’s the place we have to begin, with ourselves and ourselves within the mirror.”

“I needed to actually look at myself within the mirror this week as a result of a narrative got here out about me on ‘SNL’ doing an impression of Chris Rock in blackface,” he stated. “And I used to be horrified. Not of individuals attempting to cancel me or cancel this present, which is horrifying sufficient. However the factor that haunted me essentially the most was, ‘How do I say I really like this particular person?

“I respect this man greater than I respect most people,’” Fallon stated of Rock, his former “Saturday Night time Stay” castmate. “‘I’m not a racist. I don’t really feel this manner.’”

When the “Saturday Night time Stay” clip, which first aired in 2000, resurfaced and was getting backlash on-line, Fallon stated initially he “saved getting suggested to only keep quiet and never say something.” “That’s the recommendation,” he stated,” as a result of we’re all afraid.”

On the threat of claiming one thing which may get him in additional bother, Fallon defined to his viewers, he issued a written assertion on Twitter that stated, “In 2000, whereas on SNL, I made a horrible resolution to do an impersonation of Chris Rock whereas in blackface. There isn’t a excuse for this. “I’m very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive resolution and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

However after demonstrations final weekend about systemic racism and the necessity for legal justice reform, Fallon stated he realized he needed to do extra.

“I spotted that the silence is the largest crime that white guys like me and the remainder of us are doing, staying silent. We have to say one thing. We have to maintain saying one thing. And we have to cease saying ‘That’s not OK’ extra than simply at some point on Twitter,” he stated.

Fallon stated it’s not sufficient to take to social media to supply ideas and prayers. It takes motion for any actual change to happen.

“We can’t attempt to bury this once more. It’s not going to get buried, it’s not going away,” he stated. “You’ll be able to’t simply hope everybody loves one another. We are able to’t say ‘be the change’ and simply sit round tweeting ‘be the change, be the change.’”

He then launched NAACP President Derrick Johnson, who praised Fallon’s monologue. “On this time, many individuals are looking for solutions and show of anger and hopelessness and wandering, extra individuals want to discuss the place they’re with an genuine voice,” Johnson stated. “I believe you probably did that.”

Later within the present, Fallon was joined by CNN’s Don Lemon, who stated there was a path to a greater America if individuals stopped “making excuses for racism.”

“We are able to’t return to the way in which we have been earlier than,” Lemon stated. “It is a time for us to vary. I recognize you for stepping up and being a pacesetter.”