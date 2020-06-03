Jimmy Fallon’s Emotional Tonight Show Monologue Addresses Blackface Sketch

And I used to be horrified. Not of the truth that folks had been making an attempt to cancel me or cancel the present, which is horrifying sufficient. However the factor that haunted me essentially the most was, ‘How do I say I really like this individual? I respect this man greater than I respect most people.’ I am not a racist. I do not really feel this fashion. And as a substitute, what I stored getting suggested was to only keep quiet and to not say something. And that is the recommendation as a result of we’re all afraid, and I took it for a minute. I took the recommendation. And I believed, ‘God, I am gonna do that flawed. You are proper, I will say one thing and get myself into much more hassle. I am gonna make this worse. I do not know what to do.’ So I considered it and I spotted that I can not not say I am horrified and I am sorry and I am embarrassed.