‘Jimmy Kimmel Dwell’ to Air Coronavirus Anniversary Special

ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell” will mark the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic — or because the present calls it, the “one-year anniversary of our nationwide incarceration,” with a particular episode subsequent Thursday.

“Jimmy Kimmel Dwell: Coronaversary Present” will take the place of an everyday episode of the late-night talker on March 11 at 11:35 p.m. ET. Among the many visitors will probably be U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, returning to the present precisely a 12 months after he visitor hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell.”

That Buttigieg-hosted episode in March 2020, scheduled lengthy earlier than the pandemic unfolded, was notable in that it didn’t have a studio viewers — solely “Kimmel” staffers and Buttigieg’s entourage. And it was additionally the ultimate episode for “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell” earlier than manufacturing fully shut down over considerations that COVID-19 was quickly spreading.

“Jimmy Kimmel Dwell” and the opposite late evening speak exhibits went darkish for a number of weeks earlier than slowly returning with truncated, digital editions from their hosts’ properties. “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell” swapped slots with “Nightline” for 2 weeks, and shrunk to half-hour till September. “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell” ultimately returned to its studio on the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, however continues to depend on staffers for a studio viewers. In January, as COVID-19 charges spiked, Kimmel once more moved the present to his home — but it surely’s been again on the El Capitan since Jan. 25.

Pete Buttigieg internet hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell” in 2020.

In addition to Buttigieg, different visitors on the March 11 particular will probably be Joel McHale and a music efficiency from Adam Duritz.

Kimmel has turned a number of editions of “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell” into specials over the present’s 18-year historical past. Final 12 months, he hosted a particular tribute to Kobe Bryant after the basketball legend’s dying. In 2010, he famously did a complete episode impersonating Jay Leno. In 2019, one episode grew to become the satirical “Intermission Achieved: A Halftime Tribute to Trump.”

The present has additionally finished specials on location in Brooklyn and Las Vegas, in addition to its “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell: After the Oscars” and “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell: Recreation Evening” occasions and episodes devoted to TV and movie franchises, such because the “Misplaced” finale and “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell After Darth: A Star Wars Special,” with the forged of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” And he was finished (RED) profit exhibits in honor of World AIDS Day with Bono.