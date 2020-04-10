Jimmy Kimmel Had The Cutest Reason For Wanting To Be Part Of The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Reboot

What’s there not for a child to like in regards to the high-stakes sport present? Traditionally talking, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has delivered plenty of intense moments, from unbelievable highs to some actually unhappy downfalls. Now, an entire new era will get an opportunity to see folks use their wits in makes an attempt to win that large million-dollar prize. It will not be for retains on this case, although, since Jimmy Kimmel’s season will see eight celebrities competing.