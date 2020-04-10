Jimmy Kimmel Had The Cutest Reason For Wanting To Be Part Of The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Reboot

Go away a Remark
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is making a TV comeback, and Jimmy Kimmel is internet hosting it. As introduced earlier this yr, ABC is at present house to a reinvigorated run of the beloved trivia present. Why did Kimmel want to steadiness doing monologues for his late-night present with a purpose to additionally host the reboot? He truly has an cute cause.
Initially, it appears like Jimmy Kimmel is a fan of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, and who can blame him? Personally talking, it’s as simple to get swept up into an episode now because it was again in 1999, so age clearly is not a mitigating issue for one’s enjoyment. Talking of which, although, youth does play a task in why Kimmel wished to be part of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Chatting with his reasoning, Kimmel informed Selection:
It’s an amazing sport. And I do know that, as a result of I play it with my 5-year-old and my 2-year-old. We watched a lower of the present they usually had been glued to the tv. When little youngsters are all for one thing for adults, you’ve actually obtained one thing highly effective in your palms.
Whereas others have proven curiosity in internet hosting the quiz present reboot, Jimmy Kimmel is the one who landed the job throughout its twenty-first season. It seems that Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is greater than only a internet hosting gig for Kimmel. It’s truly a pastime he enjoys together with his youngsters, and for them to be so riveted once they watched an installment is, as Kimmel says, a fairly good signal that he picked a very good gig.
What’s there not for a child to like in regards to the high-stakes sport present? Traditionally talking, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has delivered plenty of intense moments, from unbelievable highs to some actually unhappy downfalls. Now, an entire new era will get an opportunity to see folks use their wits in makes an attempt to win that large million-dollar prize. It will not be for retains on this case, although, since Jimmy Kimmel’s season will see eight celebrities competing.
The celeb contestants’ objectives are to lift cash for the charities of their selection. Following the flash-forward-less sequence finale of Fashionable Household, one of many sitcom’s stars, Eric Stonestreet, competed on the Season 21 premiere of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, and the actor raised cash for Constructing Hope for Autism. He ended up profitable $125,000, which needed to be spectacular for Jimmy Kimmel’s youngsters.
I’ve to offer important credit score to Jimmy Kimmel’s youngsters for being so attentive to Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, particularly at solely two and 5 years of age. It is fairly younger to begin brushing up on that type of trivia. However hopefully, they’ll compete sometime, since they actually have an early begin on the competitors.
Additionally, what an evening for Eric Stonestreet. The ultimate episode of Fashionable Household aired, and he was a profitable competitor on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. Discuss a busy man! Jimmy Kimmel’s youngsters needs to be excited for what’s to come back, too, since there are seven extra episodes on their means, which implies nostalgia for grownup viewers, and an entire lot of introductory enjoyable for brand spanking new ones.
New episodes of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? are airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The trivia competitors shall be joined by extra content material within the type of this spring’s premieres, so keep tuned.
