Jimmy Kimmel Live Producer Jill Leiderman Taking Over From Sharon Hoffman – Variety

Sharon Hoffman, a veteran of CBS Information and “Leisure Tonight,” will take over as govt producer at “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” a uncommon behind-the-scenes altering of the guard on the ABC late-night present, the place Jill Leiderman has held that position since 2006.

Leiderman has been instrumental within the evolution of Kimmel’s program, the place she helped the comic trend a present that relied much less on frat-boy humor and extra on an Everyman persona that has confirmed sturdy and grown extra related because the nation’s politics have developed. Leiderman, who has held producer roles at Jon Stewart’s MTV program and CBS’ “Late Present” throughout David Letterman’s tenure, has been with Kimmel since earlier than an eyebrow-raising and really humorous video about Matt Damon’s intercourse enchantment aired on his program and drew new consideration. The success of that bit signaled a brand new period in late-night TV by which vignettes that get handed round by way of social media are as essential as fascinating company and musical acts.

“I couldn’t be extra grateful for what Jill has finished for our present and couldn’t have requested for a greater accomplice over the previous 14 years,” Kimmel stated in a ready assertion. “Her contributions to the expansion of ‘JKL’ are immeasurable, together with discovering her worthy successor Sharon Hoffman. We have been very fortunate to have Jill so long as we did and, whereas I’m unhappy to see her go, I perceive. I’m sick of me too.”

Leiderman’s looming departure has been an open secret on the earth of late-night, and it has been recognized for a number of months that “Jimmy Kimmel Live” has been looking for a brand new govt producer. “A yr in the past, Jimmy and I started to plan this transition so I might pursue different alternatives on my inventive want listing whereas spending extra time with my husband and four yr previous son. My skilled partnership with Jimmy will solely be outdone by our friendship,” stated Leiderman in a press release, noting she has produced “near 2,500 authentic ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ episodes and specials.”

Hoffman (above, pictured) served as govt producer of ViacomCBS’ “Leisure Tonight” from late 2016 to July of 2019, and has not too long ago been providing manufacturing consulting companies. Earlier than becoming a member of “ET,” she was govt producer of weekend information at CBS Information, and served as a senior producer at each “CBS This Morning” and “Good Morning America.” She helped relaunch “CBS This Morning” in 2012.

She is the newest information producer to decamp for late-night. One other “CBS This Morning” govt, Chris Licht, oversees CBS’ “Late Present with Stephen Colbert.”