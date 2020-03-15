‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ to Swap Time Slots This Week With ‘Nightline’ Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Reruns of “Jimmy Kimmel Reside” will probably be pushed again a half-hour within the coming week as ABC seeks to give an even bigger platform to “Nightline” episodes centered on the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC stated Sunday that “Kimmel” repeats will shift to the 12:05 a.m. slot beginning Tuesday by Friday as “Nightline” goes all-in on protection of the most recent within the coronavirus pandemic. “Kimmel” is already set to be in reruns for the following two weeks in mild of the hasty shutdown of manufacturing on that present and most each different main TV and movie manufacturing that was energetic final week.

“Because the disaster continues to quickly develop throughout the nation, by airing one-hour earlier, ‘Nightline’ will attain much more individuals with the necessary context, evaluation and knowledgeable perception Individuals need to keep knowledgeable and secure throughout this unsure time,” ABC Information stated in saying the shift.

For years, “Kimmel” adopted “Nightline” within the midnight hour, however the packages swapped locations on ABC’s late-night roster in 2013.

“Nightline” has quickly shifted its format to focus completely on the most recent within the fast-moving story of the coronavirus disaster, which has up-ended just about each side of public life within the U.S. and overseas. The turmoil took a heavy toll on U.S. equities markets final week and threatens to throw tens of millions of Individuals out of labor unexpectedly within the coming weeks.

“Kimmel’s” episode roster for the week will characteristic a mixture of encores from mid-February and from earlier this month. Broadcast and cable TV late-night sequence are going darkish subsequent week in recognition of the nationwide name for aggressive social distancing efforts to maintain the extremely contagious virus from spreading quickly by extra communities.

“Nightline” is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is government producer.