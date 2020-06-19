Jimmy Kimmel to Take a Summer Break from His ABC Talk Show – Variety

After almost 18 years and three,130 episodes, Jimmy Kimmel is taking a breather as host of “Jimmy Kimmel Stay.” The ABC late night time present will shift to visitor hosts this summer season as Kimmel takes a sabbatical.

“There’s nothing fallacious, I’m wholesome, my household’s wholesome, I simply want a couple of months off,” Kimmel stated.

Kimmel revealed on Thursday night time’s episode that this might be his final new present for the summer season. He plans to take the subsequent few months to spend extra time along with his household; he’s already set to return in September to host the 72nd Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 20.

“Whereas Jimmy’s gone a cavalcade of very type and succesful folks shall be filling in,” the present stated in a assertion, though particular names haven’t but been introduced. The guest-hosted reveals will begin on Monday, July 6.

In 2017, Kimmel took day without work for his toddler son, who was born with a congenital illness and later underwent a number of open-heart surgical procedures. In Might that 12 months, Will Arnett, Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell and David Spade stuffed in; then in November, it was Shaquille O’Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence, and in December, Chris Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy.

Kimmel has been internet hosting a 30-minute model of “Jimmy Kimmel Stay” from his dwelling since March, because the COVID-19 pandemic shut down studio-based productions. The present briefly moved to its outdated slot of 12:05 a.m. so as to transfer “Nightline” to 11:35; however since mid-April “Jimmy Kimmel Stay” has been again in its regular 11:35 p.m. slot.

Kimmel additionally hosts ABC’s revival of “Who Needs to Be a Millionaire,” which returns subsequent season on Sunday nights.

As Kimmel introduced his summer season trip, he additionally had some enjoyable with the present’s long-time “nemesis” Matt Damon. Persevering with the present’s long-running gag about a feud between Kimmel and Damon, Kimmel is seen discovering that Matt Damon has been dwelling in his home for the whole thing of the quarantine.

“What am I going to do? I haven’t been on, I’ve been again right here, three months, ready to get on,” quipped a raveled Damon, in bathrobe.

Watch under: