Jimmy Kimmel’s Monologue: Best Jokes At The 2020 Emmys

After a host-less version final 12 months, Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 2020 Emmys and went straight to the center of why this 12 months has been an particularly calamitous one thus far.

“The massive query is why would have you ever an award present in the midst of a pandemic, no significantly, I’m asking why are we having an awards present in the midst of a pandemic,” Kimmel started.

“This has been a depressing 12 months, a 12 months of division, injustice, illness, zoom college and dying,” he went on, earlier than lightening the temper a bit with some cheeky digs at Norman Lear for his substantial age, and Quibi for its substantial expense.

Kimmel is internet hosting dwell from a stage within the Staples Middle, nonetheless, the large stadium is empty on account of COVID-19. He managed to show the shortage of an viewers right into a bit, by having a faux digital crowd from earlier Emmys giggle alongside to his first few jokes. The bit induced numerous confusion on social media, earlier than Kimmel lastly revealed he was on their own in Staples, nicely, apart from an motionless Jason Bateman.

The veteran late evening host beforehand addressed cracking jokes to an empty room and having a wholly digital viewers.

“Simply take into consideration having a Zoom with your loved ones and the way difficult it’s to get your grandma to take a look at the digital camera, get her complete face on digital camera, and multiply that by 1,000,000 and that’s what we’re coping with right here,” Kimmel mentioned.

The present’s producers requested Kimmel to host the ceremony nicely earlier than the pandemic swept the nation and shutdown Hollywood. “It appeared prefer it was could be enjoyable on the time,” Kimmel mentioned. “Now it looks as if it’s going to be much less enjoyable.”

Regardless of the comprehensible negativity going into the present, Kimmel nonetheless did his utmost to lift spirits and get viewers laughing of their dwelling rooms. Listed here are one of the best jokes from his Emmy monologue: