Jimmy McGovern Film on Racism Victim Anthony Walker to Air on BBC One – Variety

“Anthony,” a commissioned 90-minute drama about Anthony Walker, a Black teenager who was murdered in a racist assault in Liverpool in 2005, will air on BBC One.

Impressed by conversations with Anthony’s mom Gee Walker, “Anthony” is written by Jimmy McGovern, BAFTA-winner for “The Avenue” and “Hillsborough.” The drama seems at what Anthony’s life may have been had he lived, earlier than coping with his dying.

Gee Walker mentioned: “I went to Jimmy as a result of I couldn’t consider anybody extra suited who may depict, spotlight and draw consideration to the laborious messages of a life not lived – Anthony’s unfilled desires, his potentials and the numerous lives he would have impacted on – which now won’t ever be realized.”

“I’d recognized Gee Walker for a few years and each time I had wanted to write about loss or grief I had gone to her and he or she had all the time been beneficiant along with her time and her profound knowledge,” McGovern mentioned. “However at some point she got here to me and requested me to write about her beloved Anthony. I mentioned, ‘Gee, if you happen to’re asking such a factor, I really feel I’ve a God-given obligation to do it.’ And so I did it.”

Anthony Walker is performed by Toheeb Jimoh (“The Feed”) and Rakie Ayola (“Noughts + Crosses”) is performed by Gee Walker.

“Anthony” is directed by Terry McDonough (“Killing Eve”) and produced by Donna Molloy and Colin McKeown for LA Productions (“Transferring On”). It’s commissioned by Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content material.

“When commissioning drama linked to actual life, we think about fastidiously the person lives on the coronary heart of the drama but in addition the broader societal story it would inform,” Wenger mentioned. “‘Anthony’ is a living proof. A singular mix of fiction and actuality, steered by Jimmy McGovern’s conversations with Anthony’s mom Gee Walker, it’s the story of a younger man who tragically misplaced his life but in addition of a life he may need led.”

The movie will probably be distributed internationally by ITV Studios.