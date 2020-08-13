Jin Goo, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon, And More Talk About The Unusual Cast And Format Of Their New Reality Show

On August 12, the new MBC every1 selection present “Yacht Expedition” (literal title) held a press convention with the forged and crew.

“Yacht Expedition” is a documentary-style selection program about 4 males who tackle the problem of crusing a yacht collectively on the Pacific Ocean. The yacht shall be captained by Kim Seung Jin, an completed sailor who was the primary Korean to efficiently sail a solo, continuous journey all over the world with out outdoors help.

The forged consists of actor Jin Goo, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon, singer Jang Ki Ha, and Tune Ho Jun, a author and media artist who was the primary individual to launch a self-built, privately owned satellite tv for pc into orbit.

On the press convention, producing director (PD) Tune Ji Woong stated, “I’ve been getting ready this present for about two years. For the forged, I looked for folks whom I believed would take pleasure in a problem. After I requested round about who was probably the most adventurous, Jin Goo and Jang Ki Ha often got here up, so I forged them. I discovered Choi Siwon as a result of I knew some folks at SM Leisure. I heard that he wished to tackle loads of new challenges and adventures. I made a tentative proposal, however he readily agreed. I knew about Tune Ho Jun’s satellite tv for pc by ‘Radio Star.’ He doesn’t have an entertainer’s disposition, so I puzzled if he would get together with the opposite forged members, however he’s in an identical age group so I believed it will be advantageous. Everybody was higher than I anticipated.”

Captain Kim Seung Jin stated, “I believed quite a bit about how you can get first-time sailors accustomed to the yacht. Every individual has a special pace at which they regulate to issues. Even if you wish to regulate rapidly, that’s not all the time potential. However the forged adjusted fairly nicely. Jang Ki Ha was sooner than I anticipated. Tune Ho Jun has additionally been on boats quite a bit earlier than, so he adjusted nicely too. Jin Goo took a while. Choi Siwon was the youngest, so he labored actually onerous. Every individual adjusted at totally different charges, however I believe that can add to the enjoyable of watching the present.”

Jin Goo stated, “I made a decision to seem as a result of I had infinite religion within the captain. I acquired a shock better than I imagined. I hoped I might study from these folks who had lived utterly totally different lives from me and get an opportunity to place down my mobile phone and reside life to the fullest. However the seasickness was the toughest half. The waves have been at totally different top every day. As quickly as I bought used to it, the seasickness would change the subsequent day and once more the subsequent. Due to the fixed motion, every day was tough to get by.”

Choi Siwon stated, “It is a onerous mixture of individuals to search out. I actually wished to work with these members and the captain, so I made my choice rapidly. The captain took nice care of us. I discovered quite a bit from him.” He added jokingly, “I did suppose that the subsequent time I come up in opposition to a brand new problem, I ought to suppose extra fastidiously about what to do.”

He added, “It was somewhat uncomfortable to sleep. It was all the time damp and it by no means totally dried out. It wasn’t straightforward at first to sleep in a spot that stored getting moist. I used to be amazed that Jang Ki Ha by no means bought seasick as soon as. I wasn’t anxious about my idol picture. I believed positively that it will be good to indicate a special facet of myself. It wasn’t the type of scenario the place I might shave frequently. I made a decision that I might present the digital camera actually that this was the type of scenario we have been in.”

Jang Ki Ha stated, “It was onerous to be in a spot that wouldn’t cease transferring all day and evening. It’s onerous to image what it’s like within the creativeness, however as quickly as I got here again to land, I used to be grateful to be standing on floor that didn’t transfer. I believed that I used to be the kind to take pleasure in journey, however I noticed by this yacht expedition that I had by no means actually tried journey earlier than. I don’t suppose I prefer it that a lot. My ideas have modified somewhat.”

Tune Ho Jun stated, “I felt pressured about happening the present with people who find themselves usually on TV, however I didn’t have any excessive expectations. I didn’t suppose, ‘Oh, what’s going to I be doing with these folks?’ I simply wished to exit into the open ocean. It’s uncommon to get an opportunity like that, so I made a decision to go on the present. I loved life on the market, however generally we needed to go to the toilet within the open air. That was a bit tough. There are loads of humorous tales about that. Showers have been additionally troublesome.”

“Yacht Expedition” premieres on August 17 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

