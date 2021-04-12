Jin Ji Hee And Choi Ye Bin Talk About Their Relationships With Their Onscreen Moms In “The Penthouse 2”

Actresses Jin Ji Hee and Choi Ye Bin lately appeared as visitors on the SBS radio present “Cultwo Present” on April 12.

In “The Penthouse 2,” Jin Ji Hee performs Yoo Je Ni, whereas Shin Eun Kyung performs her onscreen mom, Kang Ma Ri. Choi Ye Bin performs Ha Eun Byul, whereas Kim So Yeon performs her onscreen mom, Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin.

On the radio present, Choi Ye Bin mentioned, “The second season is over, however as a result of we nonetheless have to arrange for season 3, I haven’t been in a position to totally calm down.” Jin Ji Hee mentioned, “I obtained a very good night time’s sleep. I meant to satisfy with the others, however we’re all at college, so everybody was spending time with their buddies.”

Jin Ji Hee added, “I felt the dearth of sleep throughout this filming. If I don’t sleep for greater than 4 hours and if I don’t take nutritional vitamins and vitamins, then I get actually drained.” Choi Ye Bin mentioned, “I’ve began to sleep in as effectively. I’ve been doing assignments and listening to lectures. I moved lately and invited my buddies over for a housewarming occasion.”

About working with Shin Eun Kyung, Jin Ji Hee mentioned, “At first I used to be nervous, however she made me comfy by saying, ‘I’m not your senior, I’m your mother.’ She additionally gave me a variety of recommendation. Ma Ri and Je Ni have ‘couple sneakers’ within the drama and that was a present that she gave me. I all the time wore them on set together with her.”

Choi Ye Bin mentioned, “[Kim So Yeon] is so form and thoughtful. She remembers our birthdays and acquired us meals usually throughout filming.”

Choi Ye Bin was requested by a listener if Ha Eun Byul’s behavior of flipping her hair was written within the script. She replied, “I needed to present Eun Byul a particular attribute, so I did that after discussing it with the director. However now it’s develop into a behavior.” She was additionally requested if lip syncing to opera was troublesome and she or he mentioned, “I truly discovered methods to sing. I sang myself on set.”

The 2 actresses had been requested what future roles they needed to play as adults. Choi Ye Bin mentioned, “I’m within the concept of taking part in two roles directly. One thing like Shim Soo Ryeon and Na Ae Gyo [Lee Ji Ah‘s characters in ‘The Penthouse 2′].” Jin Ji Hee mentioned, “I’d wish to play a task like Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin. Her restrained rage and emotional appearing was so good that I’ve empathized together with her so many instances. I actually need to strive it.”

Choi Ye Bin is understood for having been accepted to 6 universities when she graduated highschool. She mentioned, “Regardless that I was learning appearing, I discovered that grades are actually necessary. I feel that paying a variety of consideration to my grades helped. I simply did my greatest on a regular basis. I went to high school, I went to classes, and practiced till the doorways closed for the day.”

Jin Ji Hee can be recognized for having gotten straight As at school regardless of working as a toddler actor. “In my first semester of my first 12 months of highschool, I obtained one B and it actually bothered me,” she mentioned. “I actually needed to get an A+ due to that.”

The 2 actresses shared that they’d not but obtained their scripts for season 3. Jin Ji Hee mentioned, “I haven’t seen a single phrase, so I’m so curious. Logan Lee has disappeared and I’m so interested in what occurred to him. We’re beginning filming on the finish of April.” She added, “I wish to present the Hera Children’ school life. That’s only a private want.”

