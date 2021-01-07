Jin Ji Hee Talks About Playing A Villain Character In “The Penthouse” And Future Goals As An Actor

Actress Jin Ji Hee participated in an interview to speak about “The Penthouse,” which not too long ago wrapped up its first season.

In “The Penthouse,” Jin Ji Hee performs Yoo Je Ni, the daughter of Kang Ma Ri (Shin Eun Kyung) and Yoo Dong Pil (Heo Sung Tae). She is a snobbish highschool pupil who bullies the folks round her.

Jin Ji Hee mentioned, “I attempted to not lose my concentrate on the character regardless of the plot twists within the drama. As I performed Je Ni, I believed, ‘How can I torment Bae Ro Na [Kim Hyun Soo] in such a approach that it makes Ro Na look extra pitiful?’ ‘How can I convey this scene to life?’ Even when my character’s mother will get arrested within the second half, I wished to indicate that my character didn’t change all of sudden.”

Though Jin Ji Hee is not a toddler actor, she placed on a faculty uniform once more to play Yoo Je Ni. She mentioned, “I didn’t really feel any sense of strain about that. It’s solely been three years since I graduated from highschool. It was enjoyable to placed on a uniform once more and act. I’m glad that individuals assume I look youthful than my age.”

Requested in regards to the drama’s 19+ score in sure episodes, she mentioned, “I didn’t know that it might be like that. After we first bought the script, it was rated 15+. However because the story developed, elements of it modified to 19+. I feel that it was for the standard of the drama.”

The actress shared that she had discovered it laborious to play a villainous function. “I would really feel dangerous after I hit or pushed different folks,” she mentioned. “Stuff like that’s emotionally tough. You need to get in a very malicious mindset. Although it’s performing, I felt like I used to be inflicting hurt to the opposite particular person, so I used to be uncomfortable. It wasn’t tough bodily, however emotionally and mentally it was laborious.”

About her future performing objectives, she mentioned, “I need to do the form of performing that’s acceptable for my age. Somewhat than escape from my ‘youngster actor’ picture, I need to play characters that I can play presently. I wish to attempt one thing within the thriller style, perhaps a detective, and present a ‘lady crush’ aspect of me. It’s not a lot that I need to eliminate the ‘youngster actor’ label, however I need to tackle the problem of taking part in new characters. Even when the characters appear comparable, completely different contexts make them completely different. I need to be an actor that continuously takes on new challenges.”

