Jin Ji Hee Talks About Portraying School Violence In “The Penthouse 2,” What She’s Looking Forward To In Season 3, And More

Jin Ji Hee shared her closing remarks following the finale of “The Penthouse 2,” which wrapped up its season on April 2.

“The Penthouse 2” is the second season of the hit drama centered round Hera Palace, an house complicated reserved for these on the high of the social pyramid. It focuses on the ambitions and pursuit of revenge amongst a bunch of girls who cease at nothing to guard their youngsters.

Jin Ji Hee performed the position of Yoo Je Ni, who went by way of a whole lot of vital occasions within the newest season. To mirror the phases of development her character moved by way of, Jin Ji Hee “tried to look extra mature by reducing [her] hair to mid-length and targeted on expressing the smallest shifts in feelings.” She added, “Out of the Hera children, I believe Je Ni is the one which matured essentially the most. So I even paid consideration to altering the tone of my voice to a extra calm one in order that I could make the viewers assume, ‘Je Ni is altering too.’”

The interview dug deeper into the scenes that handled college violence, to which Jin Ji Hee commented, “I hope they aren’t interpreted so severely.” She hopes that what viewers take from the scenes is to have the ability to give attention to a person’s feelings and acknowledge, “this type of ache can occur” and to comprehend that victims can bear unspeakable ache. She added, “As a lot because it was a time the place I mirrored upon myself, I believe college violence shouldn’t happen within the leisure trade, nor anyplace. I want for a cheerful nation.”

As for her most memorable scene, Jin Ji Hee acknowledged, “Probably the most memorable scene is the place I confirmed my hair loss. It was so unhappy, and I didn’t know I might cry a lot however the tears saved coming down. After filming, I used to be fearful, ‘What if I used to be the one one which discovered it unhappy,’ however I used to be advised that it was a scene that highlighted my chemistry with Shin Eun Kyung.”

Her chemistry with Shin Eun Kyung is one thing Jin Ji Hee’s mother in actual life additionally acknowledges, though with some grudges. Jin Ji Hee defined, “My mother complimented me, saying that she was overwhelmed with feelings. I actually like my mother and pa, and I believe these feelings overlap with my character and assist me in how I play out my relationship with my onscreen mother.”

Jin Ji Hee acknowledged that if given the prospect, she want to attempt taking over Choi Ye Bin’s character Ha Eun Byul. She defined, “Eun Byul has a wider spectrum of feelings, and had extra scenes in season 2 the place she needed to expend a lot power. I believe it might have been troublesome for any actor to tug the character off, however Ye Bin did it.”

On the finish of season 2, particulars on Je Ni’s mysterious dad (Park Ho San) had been unveiled. All this time, he was in jail, not Dubai, and plainly that’s not the one secret that he’s been holding from her. On this, Jin Ji Hee acknowledged, “I haven’t acquired any scripts for season 3 but. So I’m so curious as to how the season will play out. I used to be so curious how Je Ni would cope with her mother’s secret, but when it’s like this then I believe Je Ni may also settle for her dad’s secret.” She added that Je Ni is a personality that sticks by an individual’s aspect as soon as she seems like that particular person is one among “her” folks. This goes for whether or not the individual does good or unhealthy. However she does hope that her onscreen dad is somebody that stands on the “good aspect” and takes down all of the villains.

More on season 3, Jin Ji Hee stated, “In season 3, I need to cease crying. In season 3, I need to be mature however a bit extra energetic.” As her final want, she acknowledged, “That is one thing I’m hoping for in season 3, however I’m curious what you consider Je Ni beginning to date. Wouldn’t or not it’s enjoyable if Je Ni had some campus romance?”

In the final stretch of her on-line interview, Jin Ji Hee regarded again on her appearing profession. After debuting in 2003, she has saved up a gradual profession and is recurrently described as “a baby actor gone proper.” She defined that whereas she was burdened by the strain of getting to dwell as much as expectations and to develop out of her picture as a baby actor, she is now extra targeted on having fun with her current and doing the most effective in what she will be able to.

As for the way she grew out of that fear, she defined, “Simply because I’m in a rush, doesn’t imply that issues proceed at a sooner pace or conditions come up to match it. So I assumed that I’ve to do what I can do now. If I get pressured, it’s not affect on myself or my household.”

Jin Ji Hee is understood to have acquired outstanding grades whereas juggling her full-time job as an actress. She commented, “At first, I all the time thought that I ought to dwell upright. And at one level, I spotted I used to be residing it out.” As for her receiving all As, she stated, “I obtained fortunate in changing into the highest of my class. I believe I’ve some greed in the case of the issues I need to obtain.”

Season 3 of “The Penthouse” will premiere in June.

