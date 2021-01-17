Jin Ki Joo And Lee Jang Woo Are A Sweet Couple Blissfully In Love In “Home made Love Story”

KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” unveiled new stills of the upcoming episode!

“Home made Love Story” is a drama in regards to the varied tales that happen contained in the Samkwang Villa. It’s a household drama centered across the villa’s proprietor, Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa), who welcomes everybody to her desk. Lee Jang Woo stars as a detail-oriented architect named Woo Jae Hee, and Jin Ki Joo co-stars as Lee Bit Chae Woon, who has to shoulder the accountability of caring for her household.

Beforehand on the drama, Woo Jae Hee and Lee Bit Chae Woon determined to get married. They have been blessed by her adoptive mom Lee Quickly Jung, however her organic mom Kim Jung Received (Hwang Shin Hye) and his mom Jung Min Jae (Jin Kyung) have been towards their marriage. Viewers are wanting ahead to how the 2 will overcome this impediment and get their fortunately ever after.

In the brand new stills, Lee Bit Chae Woon and Woo Jae Hee are having fun with a date on the workplace. Regardless of the obstacles of their means, they’re smiling fortunately, and it looks as if nothing will be capable of tear them aside. The manufacturing crew hinted that this couple will make viewers smile with their candy romance.

Nevertheless, the couple might should face one other hurdle within the subsequent episode.

Lee Bit Chae Woon’s organic father Park Pil Hong (Uhm Hyo Sup), who beforehand vanished after she came upon who he was, will enter the image once more.

Woo Jae Hee, who can’t cease being suspicious of Park Pil Hong, shops his new quantity with a view to control him. Park Pil Hong seems to be a lot too assured for his personal good, and he holds up the “okay” signal along with his fingers. What’s Park Pil Hong as much as, and can Woo Jae Hee and Lee Bit Chae Woon ever obtain peace of their love story?

The manufacturing crew commented, “The stunning cause why Jung Min Jae is towards their marriage shall be revealed. Woo Jae Hee and Lee Bit Chae Woon shall be as candy as ever, whereas Park Pil Hong continues to be blinded by useless desires. Please control the way forward for these three folks.”

The subsequent episode of “Home made Love Story” will air on January 16 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

