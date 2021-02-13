Jin Ki Joo And Lee Jang Woo Finally Tie The Knot In “Home made Love Story”

KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” has revealed new stills from the upcoming episode!

The weekend drama is in regards to the numerous tales that happen contained in the Samkwang Villa. It’s a household drama centered across the villa’s proprietor, Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa), who welcomes everybody to her desk. Lee Jang Woo stars as a detail-oriented architect named Woo Jae Hee, and Jin Ki Joo co-stars as Lee Bit Chae Woon, who has to shoulder the accountability of caring for her household.

Finally, after many trials and tribulations, Lee Bit Chae Woon and Woo Jae Hee are getting married! On February 13, the drama launched new stills of their lovely and joyful wedding ceremony.

The photographs present Woo Jae Hee and Lee Bit Chae Woon in excessive spirits as they take pleasure in a marriage ceremony with the individuals they love. Woo Jae Hee seems to be dashing in his tuxedo, and Lee Bit Chae Woon glows in her dazzling white gown. Their faces are lit with broad smiles, and so they look prepared to begin a brand new chapter of their lives collectively.

Each Lee Bit Chae Woon’s adoptive mom Lee Quickly Jung and organic mom Kim Jung Received (Hwang Shin Hye) are supporting her on the aspect. Woo Jae Hee’s mother and father Woo Jung Hoo (Jung Bo Suk) and Jung Min Jae (Jin Kyung) are having fun with the celebration as nicely. Everybody appears to be glad, apart from Park Pil Hong (Uhm Hyo Sup) who wasn’t invited to the marriage and is secretly watching from afar.

Will probably be intriguing to search out out who will obtain the bride’s bouquet. One of many candidates is Jung Min Jae, who’s caught in a love triangle between her ex-husband Woo Jung Hoo and neighbor Son Jung Hoo (Ryu Jin). One other one who could obtain the bouquet is Lee Man Jung (Kim Solar Younger), who’s courting Kim Hwak Se (In Gyo Jin). Different candidates are Jang Search engine optimisation Ah, who needs to marry the con-artist Hwang Na Ro (Jeon Sung Woo), Lee Hae Deun (WJSN’s Bona), who’s in a Romeo-and-Juliet sort of relationship with Jang Joon Ah (Dong Ha), and the lovable and candy Cha Ba Reun (Kim Si Eun), who’s courting Lee Ra Hoon (Ryeoeun).

The subsequent episode of “Home made Love Story” will air on February 13 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

