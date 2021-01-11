Jin Ki Joo And Lee Jang Woo Receive Warm Blessings From Family In “Selfmade Love Story”

KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” unveiled new stills of the upcoming episode!

“Selfmade Love Story” is a drama in regards to the varied tales that happen contained in the Samkwang Villa. It’s a household drama centered across the villa’s proprietor, Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa), who welcomes everybody to her desk. Lee Jang Woo stars as a detail-oriented architect named Woo Jae Hee, and Jin Ki Joo co-stars as Lee Bit Chae Woon, who has to shoulder the duty of caring for her household.

Spoilers

Beforehand on “Selfmade Love Story,” Lee Bit Chae Woon stated sure Woo Jae Hee’s romantic marriage proposal. However as a result of varied points in her life at the moment, she hesitated about having the wedding quickly. Lee Quickly Jung, the mom who raised her, gave Lee Bit Chae Woon recommendation about relationships and helped her make up her thoughts to get married sooner slightly than later.

In the brand new stills, Lee Bit Chae Woon and Woo Jae Hee are asserting their marriage to the Samkwang Villa household. Lee Quickly Jung and Woo Jung Hoo (Jung Bo Suk) fortunately congratulate the pair, bringing tears to Lee Bit Chae Woon’s eyes. The engaged couple are the primary official couple of Samkwang Villa, and the unofficial {couples} performed by Kim Solar Younger and In Gyo Jin in addition to Ryeo Woon and Kim Si Eun may even choose up the tempo of their relationships.

The drama’s manufacturing staff revealed that an surprising impediment will seem in entrance of the Lee Bit Chae Woon and Woo Jae Hee couple in the upcoming episode. Who will converse up towards the wedding that’s being showered with blessings, and the way will the tales of the 2 unofficial {couples} develop?

Episode 34 of “Selfmade Love Story” will air on January 10 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

