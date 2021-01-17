Jin Ki Joo Has An Unexpected Reunion With Her On-Screen Father Uhm Hyo Sup In “Selfmade Love Story”

KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” has unveiled new stills from the upcoming episode!

“Selfmade Love Story” is a drama in regards to the numerous tales that happen contained in the Samkwang Villa. It’s a household drama centered across the villa’s proprietor, Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa), who welcomes everybody to her desk. Lee Jang Woo stars as a detail-oriented architect named Woo Jae Hee, and Jin Ki Joo co-stars as Lee Bit Chae Woon, who has to shoulder the accountability of caring for her household.

Regardless of the warnings of Lee Bit Chae Woon’s two moms Lee Quickly Jung and Kim Jung Received (Hwang Shin Hye) to avoid their daughter, Lee Bit Chae Woon’s organic father Park Pil Hong (Uhm Hyo Sup) pretended to be another person with a view to keep by her aspect. When she came upon about his scheme, her tears nudged at his responsible conscience, and he disappeared, resolving to face her once more when his enterprise turns into profitable.

New stills present that Park Pil Hong’s plan appears to have gone awry. Lee Bit Chae Woon is stunned to see her father, who seems equally astonished to see her. As he geese his head, ashamed to look his personal daughter within the eye, Lee Bit Chae Woon desperately grabs maintain of his arm in an try to maintain him from leaving. As Lee Bit Chae Woon engages her father in dialog, viewers are left questioning if Park Pil Hong will be capable of treatment his errors and switch over a brand new leaf as father.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “In as we speak’s episode, Lee Bit Chae Woon will pour out all of her built-up anger after assembly her troublemaker of a father. Tune in to the upcoming episode to see Jin Ki Joo and Uhm Hyo Sup’s ardent feelings, which they displayed completely regardless of the chilly climate.”

The subsequent episode of “Selfmade Love Story” will air on January 17 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

