Jin Se Yeon And Lee Soo Hyuk Get Close During A Date At The Shooting Range In “Born Once more”

“Born Once more” has launched new stills for the upcoming episode!

The KBS 2TV drama tells the story of three individuals whose lives are intertwined throughout two lifetimes, one within the 1980s and one in current day, by reincarnation.

Spoiler

In the earlier episode, it was revealed that Baek Sang Ah (Lee Website positioning El), the fiancée of Kim Soo Hyuk (Lee Soo Hyuk), was the true perpetrator behind the “Gong Ji Cheol copycat crime” who had despatched a warning to Chun Jong Bum (Jang Ki Yong). Chun Jong Bum witnessed Baek Sang Ah making an attempt to kill detective Joo In Do (Jang Gained Younger), and stress is rising over what is going to occur subsequent.

On Could 19, “Born Once more” launched new stills of Kim Soo Hyuk and Jung Sa Bin (Jin Se Yeon) on a candy but fiery date. He brings her to a capturing vary with the intention to train her easy methods to defend herself. Kim Soo Hyuk focuses on instructing Jung Sa Bin as he demonstrates easy methods to use a gun. He’s mild but alert as he places a headset over her ears and fixes her posture. All through the training session, Jin Se Yeon gazes at him with a mix of pleasure and admiration.

“Born Once more” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST.

You may make amends for the newest episode of “Born Once more” with English subtitles right here:

