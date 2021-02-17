Jin Sun Kyu And Lee Hee Joon To Make Cameo Appearances In Song Joong Ki’s New Drama “Vincenzo”

Jin Sun Kyu and Lee Hee Joon are supporting Song Joong Ki in his new drama!

Song Joong Ki will quickly star within the tvN drama “Vincenzo” because the titular Vincenzo, a lawyer and Mafia consigliere who was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea because of a battle inside his group, he crosses paths with a sharp-tongued lawyer named Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin) and her intern Jang Joon Woo (Taecyeon). They be a part of forces to make use of villainous strategies in taking down villains who can’t be punished by the regulation.

On February 16, a supply from the present confirmed with Star Information that Jin Sun Kyu and Lee Hee Joon will likely be making particular appearances within the drama’s premiere episode. They said, “We can’t reveal what roles they’ll be enjoying. Please discover out by way of the episode.”

Song Joong Ki just lately acted alongside Jin Sun Kyu within the movie “Area Sweepers,” whereas he’s co-stars with Lee Hee Joon within the upcoming movie “Bogotá.”

“Vincenzo” premieres on February 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

