Jinga Films Secures Raft of Latin American Genre Sales

London-based gross sales outfit Jinga Films has introduced offers on a raft of Latin American style titles throughout the American Movie Market, securing gross sales throughout Europe, Asia and the U.S.

Sales come within the run-up to subsequent week’s Ventana Sur market the place style is one of its fundamental focuses, due to a devoted Blood Window style co-production and gross sales market at Ventana Sur.

Submit-apocalyptic and pandemic titles had been amongst these to be snapped up, with Munich-based distributor Donau buying the rights in Germany, Austria and Switzerland for Luciana Garraza and Eric Fleitas’ “Scavenger,” a post-apocalyptic Argentinian sci-fi providing.

“Scavenger” – the story of a feminine organ supplier searching for revenge on the cartel that murdered her household – has additionally been acquired by

Cleopatra Leisure for the U.S. in a pre-market deal.

Donau has additionally acquired Jinga’s erotic thriller from Argentina, specializing in sexual transgression, Lucia Vassallo’s “Beautiful Corpse.”

The specialist style outfit has made additional gross sales to German-speaking territories with its buzzy Venezuelan zombie pandemic thriller “An infection” – with Busch Media choosing up rights.

Flavio Pedota’s story of a rabies mutation that brings concern and chaos to metropolis streets has additionally been picked up by Malaysian distributor Suraya for Malaysia, Brunei and Cambodia.

“An infection” has already bought into different markets, together with the U.S, Latin America, Spain, Russia, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Credit score: Jinga Films

Elsewhere, Jinga’s Uruguayan horror title “The Quarry,” exploring gender violence and the rising rift between metropolis and nation dwellers, has additionally captured the creativeness of German distributor Tiberius. Bernardo and Rafael Antonaccio’s movie has beforehand bought into Korea and Spain.

Jinga, which has a stable popularity for choosing excellent horrors, may even launch “Scavenger”, “The Quarry” and “An infection” within the U.Okay. by means of its new horror label Danse Macabre, which launched in September.

Different Latin American titles to come back from Danse Macabre embrace Pablo Pares motion sci-fi “I Am Poisonous,” Gerard Marco de Mas’ erotic drama “Crimson Latex,” and Vito Garcia Viedma’s revenge horror “Snuff Tapes.”

“We have now established ourselves as a specialist in Latin American style movies at a time when style cinema in that continent is resurgent” mentioned Jinga’s Julian Richards.

He added: “That is thanks in no small half to the Blood Window program launched by [Argentina’s] INCAA at Ventana Sur in 2013 and which we sit up for attending once more, all be it just about, on the finish of November”.