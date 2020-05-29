Jinger Duggar Vuolo Reveals She’s Pregnant Again After Suffering Miscarriage

Depart a Remark
Jinger Duggar has some glad information to share, though not with out additionally revealing a tragedy that she and her husband suffered a number of months in the past. Duggar introduced that she and husband Jeremy Vuolo predict their second baby after a miscarriage within the fall, confirming fan hypothesis that she has a bun within the oven.
The Counting On star took to Instagram to share along with her followers the thrilling information about her being pregnant. Jinger Duggar revealed that she and Jeremy Vuolo predict a lady in November, and so they “could not be happier” that their daughter, Felicity, could have a child sister. She commented that she and her husband could have their palms full, however “there’s nothing else we might relatively carry.”
Jeremy Vuolo added to the sweetness of the reveal on his personal account, revealing that younger Felicity (who will likely be 2 by the point her sister is born within the fall) has been working towards “big-sistering on dolls,” which incorporates cradling them and “shushing them to sleep” to organize for when she’ll get to carry an actual child.
Regardless of their happiness in asserting the bundle of pleasure on the way in which, Jinger Duggar did not draw back from sharing the extra tragic particulars of the miscarriage. In a prolonged put up, Duggar mentioned:
I’m excited! But, the overwhelming emotions of pleasure and anticipation that I’m feeling at this time are a pointy reminder of the overwhelming emotions of disappointment and loss I felt final November. On a Monday night, Jer and I have been rejoicing with our households as we introduced that I used to be pregnant. But, in God’s excellent timing, it was the following morning that I awoke realizing one thing wasn’t proper. Inside moments I knew that I’d misplaced the newborn. Tears stuffed my eyes, disappointment cloaked my soul. Having simply misplaced my grandmother months earlier than, the information of recent life was like spring lilies blossoming after a darkish, chilly winter. And in a second, that life was gone. I do know a lot of you’ll be able to relate. The minutes really feel like hours, the hours like days, don’t they? I used to be helpless—nothing I may do would restore the misplaced life. But, I used to be by no means hopeless.
Jinger Duggar apparently did not endure her miscarriage till after she shared information of the being pregnant along with her household, including an additional notice of disappointment to the story. Nonetheless, Duggar sharing that she by no means felt hopeless appears to make her announcement on social media all of the extra joyous.
Her excellent news additionally comes shortly after her sister Pleasure-Ann revealed her personal being pregnant, which was 25-weeks-along as of early Could. Pleasure-Ann Duggar can also be anticipating a lady, and referred to her as a “little princess” in lieu of a reputation reveal.
Jinger Duggar met Jeremy Vuolo again in 2015 on a mission journey to Central America, and so they received married in 2016. Duggar gave beginning to Felicity in July 2018. The household moved to Los Angeles in 2019, and are actually anticipating their second baby. Check out the lovable picture Duggar selected to announce her being pregnant:
Solely time will inform if Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo select to share updates in regards to the being pregnant themselves, however the upcoming season of TLC’s Counting On will present extra of their journey in asserting the being pregnant in addition to their transfer to Los Angeles. The brand new season may even see the Duggars making masks for one another, which ought to be fascinating after studies that they weren’t following social distancing pointers.
Tune in to TLC on Tuesday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET for the premiere of the most recent season of Counting On. Should you’re out there for some non-Duggar TV within the coming weeks, be sure you take a look at our 2020 summer time TV premiere schedule.
