Jinx Chapter 44 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Next up is Jinx Chapter 44, which fans are looking forward to. They are happy that it’s only a matter of time before it comes out. There may be a lot of interesting riddles to solve in the next part, and things between Dan as well as Jaekyung are going to get even worse.

Fans can’t wait for Jinx Chapter 44 to come out soon. In the manhwa, the new year started on Jaekyung’s birthday. Also, our good doctor Dan had a small accident right at the start of the chapter.

The things that Jaekyung’s ex-lover said to him are still on his mind. First, let’s talk about when Chapter 44 will be out, how it differs from Chapter 43, as well as where you can find it.

To the young doctor’s surprise, Jaekyung will be cared for by Kim Dan for the very first time within the story. Up until now, most of their plans have been business-related or involved some kind of deal.

In Jinx Chapter 44, Kim Dan will be taking care of Jaekyung because he needs to. This time, though, things will be different. When Kim Dan met his boss’s old lover and found out how he felt about things, he was in a lot of pain.

The young doctor was shocked by what his hyung said, but he didn’t say anything. He left instead to think about what he was told as well as what he should do about it.

Jinx Chapter 44 Release Date:

The Jinx Chapter 44 is expected to come out on January 12, 2024, which is good news. The makers have said that the latest part will be out on January 13, 2024 in various places, like Korea, Japan, and Australia. This is because it has been split up into different areas and released at different times in each area.

Jinx Chapter 44 Storyline:

The roles will switch in Jinx Chapter 44, when Kim takes care of Jaekyung at home while he is drunk. A lot of hints have been dropped in the romance series that Jaekyung isn’t being careful with his training.

We saw it lately when Jaekyung caught Kim Dan as well as some other people eating Ramen, which was bad for their health because of the competition coming up. As soon as Jaekyung’s birthday comes around, things will be very different because he can’t say no.

The MMA fighter wasn’t happy when his club members told him they were throwing him a surprise party, even though he didn’t want one. People who were excited about his arrival were shocked by how he reacted, which was expected. They didn’t say anything because he wouldn’t celebrate the day.

Even though Jaekyung was able to bring down the group’s good mood, he had to give up. One of his teachers told him that they were there to have fun, not to make threats.

This is the start of the event where Jaekyung drinks alcohol as well as gets lost in the dream that it gave him. It turns out that even though he seems tough upon the outside, he can’t handle much drinking. You could say this is a less skilled side of him.

Where To Read Jinx Chapter 44:

Visit the Lezhin site to read Jinx Chapter 44 as well as read up on earlier chapters. In addition to having the newest Jinx chapter, Lezhin is also the main location for many other Japanese manhwas, making it a complete spot for manga fans.

Follow the excitement around Jinx Chapter 44 to understand more about the characters as well as the problems they face.

Jinx Chapter 44 Raw Scan Release Date:

Soon, Jinx Chapter 44 Raw Scan is going to come out. In general, Raw Scans come out three to four days before the official release date. The Jinx Chapter 44 Raw Scan will be out on January 9, 2024. This is good news for people who have been waiting for it.

Jinx Chapter 43 Recap:

For most of Jinx Chapter 43, Kim Dan was upset as he thought about his friendship with Jaekyung. The bad things that Jaekyung did to Kim are long gone, and Kim may even forgive him.

In exchange for his mercy, he has to admit that he views Jaekyung as more than just his boss. During his thoughts, doctor Dan tripped over a crack in the road and hurt his knees and hands.

He went to the hospital for a short time because of this before going back to his place to stay, where Jaekyung was waiting for him. The MMA fighter doesn’t pay Kim a lot of attention these days, though, because he’s too busy getting ready for his next fight.

Kim still had his thoughts the next day, but he had to go to work as well as take care of the gym users. The bottom had been careful not to stretch Jaekyung’s body too much ever since he hit him in the face.

Even though he was successful, he hurt himself more, which made Jaekyung wonder where Kim got them. That being said, he didn’t look into it further, but that’s not unusual for him.