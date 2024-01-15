Jinx Chapter 45 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Next up is Jinx Chapter 45, which readers are looking forward to. They are happy that it’s only a matter of time before it comes out. There may be a lot of interesting riddles to solve in the next part, and things between Dan and Jaekyung are going to get even worse.

Lezhin Comics’ Jinx is a well-known Boys Love webcomic. The lives and connections of three baseball players Jaekyung, Jihyun, and Jisoo are intertwined in the story.

There are a lot of people who really enjoy this webtoon because it has a compelling story, real personalities, and emotional turns. Fans have been hooked on it. Fans are really looking forward to Chapter 45 as the second season goes on.

Fans are most looking forward to Chapter 45 of this Korean comic book series. This page will tell you when Jinx Chapter 45 will come out, what time it will come out, any teasers, and more. So, read the whole thing to find out more about what will happen within Jinx Chapter 45.

Jinx Chapter 45 Release Date:

The Jinx Chapter 45 will be out on Monday, January 22, 2024, which is positive news. The makers have said that the latest part will be available on January 23, 2024, in various places, like Korea, Japan, and Australia. The makers have split up the latest part into different areas and released it at different times in each area.

Jinx Chapter 45 Storyline:

In Jinx Chapter 45, the story will go back to the fresh morning after Jaekyung’s birthday. He won’t remember what occurred last night, yet Kim Dan will be there with him. He won’t think about it too much, but the headache that’s been bothering him will make him feel bad.

The MMA athlete is going to get some medicine to help him feel better and try to remember what happened last night. It was eerily like when Kim Dan was tricked into drinking a protein shake that was meant to help him get better. And the doctor did and said things to no one, not even Jaekyung, that he wouldn’t have done or said otherwise.

When Kim Dan knocked on Jaekyung’s door with his high-pitched fever, the mixed martial artist was angry at first. But when the MMA saw that something was wrong, they took pleasure in the fact that the doctor was weak.

In the end, this is what got Kim Dan into trouble, and Jaekyung had to save him. But this accident was Kim Dan’s way of making sure he knew how things stood and giving him an idea for what to do next.

Where To Read Jinx Chapter 45:

There is no trouble finding the Jinx manhwa on Lezhin Comics if you want to read it. Lezhin has many different kinds of Japanese manhwa for you to read and enjoy. Along with that, you can read all the earlier parts of the Jinx manhwa on the Lezhin website.

Jinx Chapter 44 Recap:

Kim Dan brought the drunk MMA fighter into this apartment in Jinx Chapter 44, which continued the romance story. Everyone was shocked when they saw Jaekyung acting like a child after only one drink.

Which one shocked me the most? Kim Dan, because she can handle a lot more drinks than the fighter. Jaekyung doesn’t like to drink or do anything else that might make him less effective in future fights.

He did, however, drink some booze when he accidentally took Kim Dan’s glass. And he wasn’t being rude. Doc was to blame for leaving his glass next to the MMA fighter. Let’s just say that the drink made him drunk on just one ship, which wasn’t what he meant. The exact identical drink that Kim Dan drank when Jaekyung was away for a short time.

They couldn’t do anything once the drink got into Jaekyung’s system, though. They could have, but that wouldn’t have been fan service. Fans of the show had been waiting for this outcome, though, and the next part of the story was all about it.

Jinx Chapter 45 Raw Scan Release Date:

Chap. 45’s raw scan was on its way. Readers get an early look at the next chapter through raw scans, typically released three to four days before the book hits stores. People who can’t wait for the raw form of Chapter 45 should mark the date for January 19, 2024. That’s when it will be available.

As a preview, these rough pictures give fans a sneak peek at what the chapter will be about and how it will be told. People in the community talk about and come up with ideas about this early access, which builds excitement for what’s to come.

Fans are looking forward to this sneak peek at the next part and are full of excitement to find any signs or information about how the Jinx series’ story is developing. As the date of the raw scan gets closer, fans get more excited, making it an event that Jinx fans look forward to very much.

Jinx Chapter 45 Trailer Release:

Conclusion:

Fans of the famous Boys’ Love webcomic Jinx are looking forward to Chapter 45 because it has a great story and real characters. The movie’s release date is January 22, 2024, although it may vary in some areas.

The story is about Jaekyung, Jihyun, and Jisoo, three baseball players. The main players are Mr. Joo Jaekyung, a mixed martial arts winner, and Kim Dan, a physical therapist who is having trouble.

The details for Chapter 45 are unknown, yet Chapter 44 shows how Kim Dan takes action to fix Jaekyung’s lack of self-care, which makes their lives better. You can read “Jinx” on Lezhin Comics.