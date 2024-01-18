Jinx Chapter 46 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

The narrative will continue in Jinx Chapter 46, and fans have eagerly awaited details regarding the forthcoming installment. As the forthcoming chapter approaches, we shall discuss all the updated details and data that have been included thus far.

Chapter 45, the most recent installment of Jinx, was published on January 18, 2024. The chapter depicted the battle between Jinx and the mysterious organization that is pursuing him in a tense and action-packed manner.

Jinx discovered that others are eager to exploit his ability to predict the future for their own benefit and that he’s not the only individual with this ability. Additionally, he realized that his power is limited and that he may soon lose it.

We shall furnish comprehensive information pertaining to Jinx Chapter 46, encompassing its release date, raw scan release date, synopsis of preceding Chapter 45, plotlines, and reading locations.

Jinx Chapter 46 Release Date:

The authors have scheduled the release of Chapter 46 for February 2, 2024, according to a statement they submitted. The release date for the most recent chapter will become increasingly apparent, much to the delight of the audience.

Jinx Chapter 46 Storyline:

The Jinx webtoon series follows the life of Jinx, a high school student whose dreams provide insight into the future. As Jinx utilizes his ability to aid his companions and avert catastrophes, he also faces the repercussions of altering destiny.

In addition to searching for the truth regarding his destiny and power, he must also manage his daily life and his emotions toward Yuna, a childhood friend. Writing and illustrating the series is Geonhan, a Korean webtoon artist whose debut was in 2019 with the series Dreamer.

The series is published on Lezhin Comics, a webtoon platform specializing in mature and adult content. The series has received numerous awards in recognition of its favorable reception among readers and critics, including the Best Webtoon Award in 2020 and the Best Thriller Award in 2021.

Where To Read Jinx Chapter 46?

Official Lezhin Comics access to Chapter 46 of The Jinx is available to fans. In the following chapter, Jaekyung may have forgotten the events of the previous evening. Fans hope he will refrain from mistreating Kim Dan once more, in contrast to his benevolent demeanor in the previous chapter.

Anticipated release date for The Jinx Chapter 46 raw scan is February 2, 2024. On his birthday, Jaekyung will discover the present from Kim Dan in the following chapter.

Jinx Chapter 46 Recap:

Chapter 45 of Jinx, the preceding installment, was titled Escape. It depicted the confrontation between Jinx and the enigmatic group that is pursuing him. A brief summary of the chapter’s events follows. Jinx awakens in a cell within the headquarters of the organization.

A man greets him and formally introduces himself as the organization’s leader. He informs Jinx that he is fully informed regarding his ambitions and power and that he intends to utilize the former to further his own agenda.

As an alternative to cooperating with the leader, Jinx attempts to flee the cell. Using his ability to predict the future, he devises the most effective escape route. Additionally, he requests assistance from his friends Yuna and Minho, who are located outside the headquarters.

Jinx successfully escapes the cell and engages in combat with the guards. Jinx is reunited with the leader, who discloses that he, too, possesses the ability to foresee the future, as well as that it was the leader who initially endowed Jinx with this power. Additionally, he informs Jinx that his authority is limited and that he will soon lose it.

Jinx, stunned by the leader’s disclosure, inquires as to why he bestowed his authority upon him and what he expects in return. The leader asserts that he bestowed his power upon him as an experiment and that he intends to establish a new global order with it. He also asserts that he will soon reveal to him a secret weapon capable of altering fate.

Jinx rejects the leader’s offer and vows to obstruct him and his scheme. He continues to oppose the leader, but ultimately loses. A mystery ally appears just as he is about to be caught by the leader and miraculously saves him.

The ally discloses to Jinx that he, too, is a visionary with dreams and a member of an oppositional resistance group to the organization. Additionally, he informs Jinx that they must immediately flee the headquarters.

Jinx Chapter 46 Raw Scan Release Date:

The raw scans for the forthcoming Chapter 46 will become accessible on January 29, 2024, according to the authors. The authors anticipate that the raw scans for the most recent chapter will start to emerge, much to the delight of the audience.

On Lezhin Comics, Jinx is among the most popular and highly regarded webtoon series. With a rating of 9.8 on a scale of 10, it has amassed more than 100,000 votes on the platform. Furthermore, it has accumulated over 5,000 votes on MyAnimeList and has an 8.7 out of 10 rating.

The series’ compelling plot, suspenseful turns, and relatable characters have earned it widespread acclaim. Additionally, the series enjoys the support and discussion of a devoted fan base across multiple platforms, including Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram.