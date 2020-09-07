Jiri Menzel, Oscar-Winning Czech Director, Dies at 82

Oscar-winning Czech director, author and actor Jiri Menzel died Saturday following a protracted sickness.

Menzel’s demise was confirmed by his spouse, Olga, who posted the information on Instagram and Fb late Sunday. Menzel was 82.

Winner of the Academy Award for greatest foreign-language movie for the 1966 bittersweet Nazi occupation story “Carefully Watched Trains,” Menzel was a number one determine of the Czech New Wave together with boundary-breaking administrators similar to Milos Forman and Vera Chytilova

Additionally nominated for a foreign-language Oscar in 1986 for the darkish comedy “My Candy Little Village,” Menzel was celebrated for his ironic takes on life, satires of authority figures and basic Czech character research.

A longtime collaborator with Czech novelist Bohumil Hrabal, who wrote the ebook on which “Carefully Watched Trains” was based mostly, Menzel additionally tailored his books “Chopping it Brief” and “Larks on a String.” The latter movie, a 1969 send-up of younger folks forcibly recruited to a labor camp, earned Menzel the ire of the Czech communist authorities and was banned till after the 1989 Velvet Revolution.

Menzel, who received the Czech Lion for lifetime creative contribution and was honored by the Karlovy Fluctuate pageant, had acquired the Medal of Benefit, the French Order of Arts and Literature and a rating of different worldwide awards.

He carried out some 80 roles in movie and tv, his final position because the title character within the Czech-Slovak co-production drama directed by Martin Sulik, “The Interpreter.”

Czech director Jan Hrebejk, who was nominated for an Oscar for his 2000 movie “Divided We Fall,” tweeted about Menzel “I thank him for the whole lot he did for us. Goodbye, sir!”

Menzel had been cared for at dwelling by his spouse after well being issues adopted a 2017 mind surgical procedure and meningitis. She recommended Menzel’s “bravery, style, extraordinary will to dwell and humor” in a web-based submit on Sunday.

He’s survived by his spouse and two daughters, Anna Karolina and Eva Maria.