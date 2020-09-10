Jisoo Shares Thoughts On Upcoming BLACKPINK Comeback, Her Philosophy As An Artist, And More

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo graces the quilt of Dazed Korea’s 155th version!

Jisoo teamed up with Dior for her pictorial, exhibiting off elegant and assured seems to be. Within the interview that adopted her picture shoot, Jisoo spoke about collaborating with Dazed journal, BLACKPINK’s October comeback, and extra.

Jisoo talked about her expertise posing for Dazed. “I hope that I’ll look pure on the quilt,” she mentioned. “It’d be good to listen to, ‘Jisoo did an awesome job deciphering Dazed’s distinctive qualities and Dior as a model in her pictorial.’”

She continued, “I would like the top product to be becoming with the pictorial’s idea greater than I would like simply myself to look good.”

Requested about her ideas on a potential second picture shoot with Dazed, Jisoo answered, “The following time I meet up with Dazed, I’d really feel the identical method. For the following pictorial… I need to shoot in a extra ‘Dazed’ fashion. That might be okay, proper?”

BLACKPINK will likely be returning with their first full album in October, the ultimate step of their three-part comeback. Jisoo shared her ideas on the upcoming launch. “I need to present a stronger model of BLACKPINK by means of our full album,” she mentioned. “Together with the edges of us that we’ve offered up to now, we’ve ready much more of our varied charms.”

With amusing, Jisoo added, “I really feel bewildered. I additionally strive to not get too excited over good outcomes. I even suppose that this can be a second wherein the members and I ought to really feel a way of weight and never lose the issues we’ve been pursuing.”

She went on to say, “At any time when I see good evaluations or optimistic reactions, I really feel extra sure that BLACKPINK will likely be okay pushing ahead with the issues we’ve been in search of.”

Jisoo’s full pictorial and interview could be discovered within the 155th version of Dazed Korea.

