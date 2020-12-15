Jisoo Talks About BLACKPINK’s Documentary, Pursuing Her Targets, And More

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo seems to be each lovable and fierce for Elle journal!

For her current pictorial with Elle, Jisoo modeled quite a lot of outfits from an lovely yellow gown to extra informal streetwear.

Within the interview that adopted the photograph shoot, Jisoo shared that she at all times felt the power of trend as an artist. She defined, “The choreography, make-up, hairstyles, and trend kinds that swimsuit the music all must be harmonious to raised ship the power of the music. I believe that’s when the person appeal every member possess turns into stronger.”

Jisoo additionally touched upon her group’s current documentary “BLACKPINK: Mild Up the Sky,” which was launched by way of Netflix in October. She shared, “Though it has solely been 4 years since we debuted, I’ve been operating in the direction of one objective for practically 10 years when you add the years I spent as a trainee. It was a superb alternative to look again on what goals we’ve had whereas operating all the best way right here.” She added, “Our path in the direction of our objective gained’t at all times be easy, but when it’s one thing we’ve got to face on the best way, I have a tendency to not be afraid of it.”

Jisoo’s full pictorial and interview will likely be out there via the January subject of Elle.

