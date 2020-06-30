Jisook Shares Rainbow Members’ Reactions To Her Marriage News

Former Rainbow member Jisook sat down for an interview with Sports activities Chosun to speak about her current marriage information.

On June 29, Jisook and Lee Doo Hee introduced that they had been getting married within the season finale of MBC’s “Don’t Be Jealous.”

Jisook mentioned, “I advised the Rainbow members upfront that I used to be getting married. As quickly as they heard the information, they began sniffling and tearing up. It was the primary time that we’d skilled this sense. They mentioned one thing like, ‘Our Jisook is all grown up and getting married’ and all of us hugged and had an emotional second collectively. Our group chat is stuffed with messages like, ‘I cried once more once I noticed the published’ and ‘You look glad collectively.’ The help you get from your loved ones is like no different.”

She added that the present had helped the couple make clear their emotions for one another. “I feel it was the best luck that we might report these glad reminiscences on video,” she mentioned. “As we filmed for the present, our relationship grew to become stronger and nearer. The present put aside time for us to grasp one another extra deeply. I’m grateful to the manufacturing employees for approaching and filming us with sincerity and affection.”

Jisook mentioned that the couple had been planning to get married in October, though the small print have but to be decided. “Proper now, we’re within the stage of beginning preparations,” she mentioned. “We wish to have enjoyable making ready and make good reminiscences collectively. Like our mother and father, we wish to stay with respect and affection for one another. I feel we’ll stay fortunately by every doing our personal work effectively and having fun with our comparable pursuits.”

She added that she desires to proceed speaking with followers. “I wish to stay a significant life by holding the dear help I’ve acquired in my coronary heart,” she mentioned. “I used to be capable of expertise a significant second now as a result of of the individuals who have sincerely congratulated me and cheered me on. I don’t wish to neglect the gratitude I really feel now. I’ll change into a Jisook who can repay that affection again. I wish to thank all of the followers who despatched of their congratulations from the underside of my coronary heart. I hope that each one of them additionally expertise even higher happiness in future. Thanks once more to all of the individuals who have celebrated this with me.”

