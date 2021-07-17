Jitendra Kumar (Jeetu, TVF) Wiki, Age, Female friend, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Jitendra Kumar is an Indian actor who’s widely recognized for taking part in the serve as of ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ in Kota Production unit (2019). He made his Bollywood debut with ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ (2020).

Wiki/Biography

Jitendra Kumar used to be born on Saturday, 1 September 1990 (age 29 years; as in 2019) in Khairthal, Alwar, Rajasthan. His zodiac sign is Virgo. He achieved his training from Rajasthan and went to IIT Kharagpur to pursue his B. Tech. in Civil Engineering.

Physically Glance

Most sensible (approx.): 5′ 5″

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Black

Family

Parents & Siblings

Jitendra Kumar’s father is a civil engineer. He has two sisters, Ritu and Chitra (Chinki).

He’s in a rumoured dating along with his web-series co-star, Akanksha Thakur.

Career

Jitendra started his acting career in 2012 with TVF, a popular YouTube Channel. He carried out the serve as of an overly subtle corporate intern in his first video, “Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya intern.” The video went viral instantly and crossed 3 million perspectives on YouTube inside of only a few hours of its release.

Due to this fact, he carried out completely other characters in quite a lot of YouTube films, along with “Tech Conversations With Dad” and “TVF Bachelors assortment.”

In 2014, he made a spoof video on Arvind Kejriwal along with Arvind Kejriwal.

In 2008, Kumar did a cameo throughout the Bollywood film, “A Wednesday,” through which he carried out the nature of a taxi motive force. Along side TVF films, he has carried out prominent roles throughout the internet assortment like ‘Permanent Roommates’ (2014), through which he carried out the serve as of ‘Gittu,’ a puzzled bridegroom.

In 2019, he made his debut throughout the Bollywood film “Long past Kesh.”

Jitendra has moreover featured in a large number of TV advertisements like “Voltas AC.”

He won immense popularity with the TVF web-series, ‘Kota Production unit, (2019),’ which is taken into consideration the principle black and white web-series in India. He carried out the nature of ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ in this web-series.

In 2020, he acted throughout the Bollywood film, ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,’ along with Ayushmann Khurana. He did a lip-lock scene with Ayushmann in this film.

Favourite Problems

Data/Trivialities

Sooner or later while he used to be in his faculty, his seniors harassed him to hold out an English Elocution. He used to be alleged to send Al Pacino’s traces from the 1992 film ‘Smell of a Women.’ Despite the fact that he used to be no longer so just right at English, he inspired his seniors along with his act. They steered him to join the Hindi Experience Dramatics Society of his faculty. He even won a bronze medal in elocution all over his graduation.

After doing B. Tech., he worked for 8 months in a company, then again he didn’t like his activity and decided to surrender. After that, he met Biswapati Sarkar, the inventive director of TVF, who equipped him to join TVF (The Viral Fever).

His family and buddies lovingly title him Jeetu.

His faculty buddies published that he used to be very lazy in his faculty days and certainly not woke up previous than noon.

He loves poetry, and his Twitter care for is #Farjigulzar; as he’s a huge fan of the lyricist Gulzar.