Jitin Prasad, who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, was isolated in the UP Congress, no name in any committee

new Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasad is isolated in the Congress. The Congress has set up several committees to prepare for the assembly elections to be held in 2022, but none of them has former Union Minister Jitin Prasad. This is believed to be a major setback for Jitin. Former Union Minister Jitin Prasad is among those leaders who wrote a letter to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi on the issue of leadership. Also Read – Major incident in UP: Former MLA beaten to death with sticks and sticks, Congress said – Another Brahmin killed

The party has said in a statement that Sonia Gandhi has formed many committees for the Uttar Pradesh elections. Legislative assembly elections are to be held in February-March 2022. Almost all the big leaders of the state are included in these committees, like Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, Rashid Alvi, Noor Bano, Anugraha Narayan, but Jitin Prasad is not named. Also Read – Watch: Rahul Gandhi attacked Modi government, said – GST has destroyed the economy

These committees have been formed after 9 senior leaders of the state write a letter to Sonia Gandhi. All these leaders were dismissed by the party last year. In this letter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was targeted and it was said that Sonia Gandhi should rise above familyism and strengthen the democratic roots in the Congress again. Earlier, the Congress leaders who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi on the issue of party reform and leadership change were also included Jitin Pasad. Also Read – People of Madhya Pradesh watched Kamal Nath’s 15-month show, which show will do now ?: Scindia