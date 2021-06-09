Jitin Prasada left Congress and joined BJP and Jyotiraditya Scindia’s response additionally got here, know what he stated

Uttar Pradesh Meeting Election 2022: Sooner than the meeting elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh subsequent yr, the Congress has suffered a significant setback. Jitin Prasada was once as soon as regarded as very with regards to Rahul Gandhi. (Jitin Prasada) Leaving the hand of ‘Congress’, he has joined BJP. Jitin Prasada was once given the club of BJP within the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal on the BJP headquarters. Jitin Prasad’s becoming a member of BJP is being regarded as as a large setback for the Congress earlier than the meeting elections to be held subsequent yr in UP. Additionally Learn – Kamal Nath Well being Replace: Kamal Nath admitted to Medanta Health center, situation strong

Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration) After becoming a member of, Jitin Prasad stated, 'I've taken this resolution after a lot deliberation maintaining in thoughts all of the facets within the hobby of my district, state and nation and to offer protection to the pursuits of the folk.'

I’ve taken this resolution with numerous deliberation maintaining in view all of the facets, in pursuits of my district, state, and the rustic and to safeguard pursuits of the folk: Congress chief Jitin Prasada after becoming a member of BJP percent.twitter.com/MskmV3M1XC Additionally Learn – Is Jitin Prasada, a veteran Congress chief going to sign up for BJP, reached Piyush Goyal’s area – ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

He stated that if there’s any political birthday celebration within the title of the country then it’s BJP. Jitin stated that the birthday celebration I used to be in, I began feeling that we have got began doing politics.

He’s like my more youthful brother, and I welcome him to Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP). I congratulate him: BJP chief Jyotiraditya Scindia on #JitinPrasada becoming a member of BJP percent.twitter.com/hNkLIZDOB2 – ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

However, Jyotiraditya Scindia’s remark additionally got here after Jitin Prasada joined BJP. Jyotiraditya, who not too long ago left Congress and joined BJP, stated, ‘He’s like my more youthful brother and I welcome him to the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP). I congratulate them.

It’s recognized that within the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP MP Anil Baluni, Prasad joined the BJP all through a press convention held on the birthday celebration headquarters right here. Baluni stated in this instance, ‘Jitin Prasad has joined the BJP circle of relatives after being influenced via the coverage of BJP and the management of High Minister Narendra Modi. We welcome them.’ After this, Goyal were given him the club of BJP and whilst welcoming him within the birthday celebration, stated that BJP gets the advantage of his studies.

He stated, ‘Jitin Prasad is a tender chief who’s grounded and common too. I see a large position of the sort of sturdy chief within the politics of Uttar Pradesh. After becoming a member of the BJP, Prasad met birthday celebration president JP Nadda. Previous, he had met Union House Minister Amit Shah. Thanking High Minister Modi, Shah and Nadda, Prasad stated that they’ve taken this resolution after a lot deliberation. He stated, ‘A brand new bankruptcy of my political existence is ranging from lately.’

Explaining the cause of becoming a member of the saffron birthday celebration, he stated that during the previous few years he had learned that if there’s any political birthday celebration within the nation in actual sense, it’s the BJP. He stated, ‘The remainder of the events have remained as folks and areas. These days any birthday celebration and chief is best suited for the hobby of the rustic and if he stands firmly then it’s BJP and High Minister Narendra Modi. Allow us to inform you that simply earlier than the ultimate Lok Sabha elections, there was once hypothesis of Jitin Prasad becoming a member of the BJP. It’s stated that at the persuasion of the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Prasad had deserted his resolution to sign up for the BJP at the moment.

It’s to be recognized that Jitin Prasad was once a number of the 23 leaders who wrote a letter to birthday celebration president Sonia Gandhi ultimate yr difficult energetic management and organizational elections within the Congress. In regards to the controversy associated with the letter, the Congress Committee of Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh had handed a answer difficult motion in opposition to him, which additionally ended in a dispute. Then again, Prasad later stated that he has complete religion within the present management of the Congress. Jitin Prasad is the son of senior Congress chief Jitendra Prasad, who served in lots of vital positions within the birthday celebration. He additionally contested the election of Congress President in opposition to Sonia Gandhi.

Jitin Prasad received the Lok Sabha elections for the primary time from Shahjahanpur in 2004 and was once made Minister of State for Metal within the United Modern Alliance (UPA) govt led via High Minister Manmohan Singh. After this he received from Dhaurahra seat in 2009. After this, he took over the accountability of Minister of State for Petroleum and Herbal Fuel, Street Delivery and Highways and Human Useful resource Building within the UPA govt.

Jitin Prasad, who established his identification as the large Brahmin face of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, needed to face defeat within the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. After this, he attempted his hand within the ultimate meeting elections from Tilhar seat, however on this too he was once dissatisfied. He had additionally misplaced from Dhaurahra within the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

