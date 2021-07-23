Jiya Chauhan (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Jiya Chauhan (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Jiya Chauhan is an Indian tv actress. She has labored in TV presentations like Meri Durga, Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, Akbar Birbal and so on. She began her occupation as a type. Chauhan has been lively within the glamor trade since 2010.

Bio

Actual Title Jiya Chauhan Nick Title Jiya Career Actress Date of Start 22 July 1991 Age (as in 2021) 30 Years Start Position Jodhpur, Rajasthan Nationality Indian House The town Jodhpur, Rajasthan Circle of relatives Mom : Laxmi Devi Chauhan

Father : Ashok Premji Chauhan

Brother: Chetan Ashok Chauhan

Sister: No longer To be had

Husband: No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Schooling Main points and Extra

College No longer Recognized Faculty No longer Recognized Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Narayan Narayan (2015) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6′ Ft Weight 50 Kg Determine Dimension 33-26-35 Eye Color Black Hair Color Gentle Brown Leisure pursuits Dancing ,Social Paintings, Using

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriend No longer To be had Controversies None Wage(approx) No longer To be had Internet Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Jiya Chauhan

Jiya Chauhan was once born and taken up in Jodhpur Rajasthan.

She began her occupation as a type in 2010.

Chauhan were given her first leap forward within the tv trade from the TV display ‘Narayan Narayan’ through which she performed the position of Parvati. She was once observed reverse Rj Mantra on this TV display.

She gave the impression within the lead position in DD Nationwide’s TV display ‘Dil Aashna Hai’.

Jiya has performed cameo in ‘Badi Door Se Aaye Hai’, ‘Akbar Birbal’, ‘Mere Angne Mein’ and so on.

She gave the impression as SP’s Anjana Ahlawat within the TV display ‘Meri Durga’.

When you’ve got extra information about Jiya Chauhan. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

Comparable