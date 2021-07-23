Jiya Chauhan (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Jiya Chauhan (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Jiya Chauhan is an Indian tv actress. She has labored in TV presentations like Meri Durga, Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, Akbar Birbal and so on. She began her occupation as a type. Chauhan has been lively within the glamor trade since 2010.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Jiya Chauhan
|Nick Title
|Jiya
|Career
|Actress
|Date of Start
|22 July 1991
|Age (as in 2021)
|30 Years
|Start Position
|Jodhpur, Rajasthan
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Jodhpur, Rajasthan
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Laxmi Devi Chauhan
Father : Ashok Premji Chauhan
Brother: Chetan Ashok Chauhan
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
Schooling Main points and Extra
|College
|No longer Recognized
|Faculty
|No longer Recognized
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Tv : Narayan Narayan (2015)
|Awards
|No longer To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 6′ Ft
|Weight
|50 Kg
|Determine Dimension
|33-26-35
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Gentle Brown
|Leisure pursuits
|Dancing ,Social Paintings, Using
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Boyfriend
|No longer To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage(approx)
|No longer To be had
|Internet Value
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Information About Jiya Chauhan
- Jiya Chauhan was once born and taken up in Jodhpur Rajasthan.
- She began her occupation as a type in 2010.
- Chauhan were given her first leap forward within the tv trade from the TV display ‘Narayan Narayan’ through which she performed the position of Parvati. She was once observed reverse Rj Mantra on this TV display.
- She gave the impression within the lead position in DD Nationwide’s TV display ‘Dil Aashna Hai’.
- Jiya has performed cameo in ‘Badi Door Se Aaye Hai’, ‘Akbar Birbal’, ‘Mere Angne Mein’ and so on.
- She gave the impression as SP’s Anjana Ahlawat within the TV display ‘Meri Durga’.
When you’ve got extra information about Jiya Chauhan. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.