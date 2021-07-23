Jiya Chauhan (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Jiya Chauhan (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Jiya Chauhan is an Indian tv actress. She has labored in TV presentations like Meri Durga, Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, Akbar Birbal and so on. She began her occupation as a type. Chauhan has been lively within the glamor trade since 2010.

Bio

Actual Title Jiya Chauhan
Nick Title Jiya
Career Actress
Date of Start 22 July 1991
Age (as in 2021) 30 Years
Start Position Jodhpur, Rajasthan
Nationality Indian
House The town Jodhpur, Rajasthan
Circle of relatives Mom : Laxmi Devi Chauhan
Father : Ashok Premji Chauhan
Jiya Chauhan Father

Brother: Chetan Ashok Chauhan
Sister: No longer To be had
Husband: No longer To be had
Faith Hinduism
Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Schooling Main points and Extra

College No longer Recognized
Faculty No longer Recognized
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Debut Tv : Narayan Narayan (2015)
Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6′ Ft
Weight 50 Kg
Determine Dimension 33-26-35
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Gentle Brown
Leisure pursuits Dancing ,Social Paintings, Using

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried
Boyfriend No longer To be had
Controversies None
Wage(approx) No longer To be had
Internet Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Jiya Chauhan

  • Jiya Chauhan was once born and taken up in Jodhpur Rajasthan.
  • She began her occupation as a type in 2010.
  • Chauhan were given her first leap forward within the tv trade from the TV display ‘Narayan Narayan’ through which she performed the position of Parvati. She was once observed reverse Rj Mantra on this TV display.
  • She gave the impression within the lead position in DD Nationwide’s TV display ‘Dil Aashna Hai’.
  • Jiya has performed cameo in ‘Badi Door Se Aaye Hai’, ‘Akbar Birbal’, ‘Mere Angne Mein’ and so on.
  • She gave the impression as SP’s Anjana Ahlawat within the TV display ‘Meri Durga’.

When you’ve got extra information about Jiya Chauhan. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

