Jiyeon Talks About T-ara’s Reunion For Special Performance And Her Upcoming Variety Drama About Idols

T-ara’s Jiyeon appears gorgeous for 1st Look journal!

On December 14, 1st Look journal launched a brand new pictorial of Jiyeon pulling off a chic and alluring idea utilizing the colour purple. Within the photographs, Jiyeon captivates together with her delicate poses whereas modeling lovely black and purple apparel.

Within the interview that adopted the picture shoot, Jiyeon talked about T-ara’s current efficiency as a full group. She shared, “Actually, I questioned, ‘Will this work?’ Up to now, the members deliberate and ready many performances for concert events, fan conferences, and extra, however it wasn’t simple. Now that we’re every selling individually, there have been many troublesome points within the coordination course of. Once I first went to the follow room, I couldn’t consider it was actual. It was actually fascinating how my physique moved naturally as quickly because the music began as if we had gathered collectively and practiced yesterday. On the day we stood on the stage, my feelings exploded utterly. It was an odd feeling the place I felt glad but in addition felt like crying.”

Moreover, Jiyeon talked about her upcoming selection drama “Imitation” (literal title), which is slated to air within the first half of 2021. “Imitation” relies on a webtoon of the identical identify in regards to the lives of idols within the leisure business. Jiyeon has been solid as La Lima, the highest feminine solo artist amongst idols.

Jiyeon commented, “I bear in mind being shocked after I noticed the script due to how the idol world was realistically portrayed within the drama. As I learn, there have been many scenes I associated to, so I believe I can specific it properly. I used to be additionally moved by the truth that [La Lima] is an extraordinary woman in her 20s who feels loneliness off-camera regardless of seeming like a determine who has every little thing whereas dwelling a life many idolize.”

Jiyeon’s full pictorial and interview shall be out there by way of 209th problem of 1st Look journal.

Watch Jiyeon in “I Wanna Hear Your Tune” beneath:

