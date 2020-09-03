JJ Chalmers confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

And the following movie star ready to waltz onto Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is… JJ Chalmers!

The TV presenter and former Royal Marine was unveiled as this yr’s eighth contestant on ITV’s Lorraine this morning (third September).

Chatting with the host in regards to the announcement, Chalmers stated: “I’m at all times wanting for a problem, at all times seeking to push myself out of my consolation zone.”

Evaluating Strictly to his navy expertise, he added: “That is utterly off the chart and so it’s going to be an enormous problem however I’m actually wanting ahead to studying one thing new.”

Chalmers, who misplaced two fingers and badly broken his proper elbow in a bomb blast, additionally stated he wished to be handled like “every other contestant” and didn’t need particular remedy.

He continued: “Whoever I associate with they’ve acquired their work reduce out. I don’t need particular remedy however we’re going to need to degree the enjoying area to make it truthful.”

In an announcement, Chalmers stated: “My entire life is outlined by going through challenges. Whether or not it’s changing into a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my accidents sustained in Afghanistan to competing in The Invictus Video games.

“Now as a TV presenter I’m fortunate sufficient to witness a number of the best sporting contests on the planet. Strictly is an entire totally different ball sport in respect to the challenges I’ll face however I’m up for an journey and at the least my mum will know the place I’m!”

He’s the newest acquainted face to affix this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up, with seven different celebrities already confirmed to be participating.

Actress Caroline Quentin, sports activities star Jason Bell, The Needed musician Max George, ITV journalist Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, boxer Nicola Adams and comic Invoice Bailey are additionally set to seem on this yr’s dance ground.

Adams shall be dancing in Strictly’s first-ever same-sex couple, one thing she described as “actually vital”. Chatting with BBC Breakfast presenters Dan Walker and Louise Minchin, she added: “It’s undoubtedly time for change. It’s undoubtedly time to maneuver on and be extra numerous, and it is a sensible step in the precise course.”

As beforehand reported, this yr’s dance competitors shall be a shorter sequence because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It will implies that viewers can anticipate fewer celebrities to be battling it out for the Glitterball trophy.

In an announcement, Strictly stated: “To make sure we ship the excessive requirements audiences know and love, and in mild of the continued issues round COVID-19, this yr’s sequence of Strictly may have a barely shorter run than normal.

“The protection of our forged and crew is of the utmost significance to us and additional updates shall be made sooner or later.”

Coronavirus journey restrictions additionally imply that decide Bruno Tonioli – who lives within the US – will function on the present nearly, showing “remotely within the Sunday evening Outcomes present every week.”

After the announcement was made, Tonioli stated: “I completely adore being a part of Strictly and might’t wait to see what unbelievable dancing this yr has in retailer! Lockdown has resulted in me being in LA for the foreseeable, however I’m excited to be concerned as a lot as I presumably can. There was no cha-cha-chance I’d miss out!”

Strictly Come Dancing returns later this yr. When you’re wanting for one thing else to look at, try our TV Information.