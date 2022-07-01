JJ Macías was left out of Chivas and will not play the Apertura 2022

José Juan Macías returned to Liga MX in Clausura 2022, now he will miss the entire Apertura 2022 due to injury (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

The set of Richard Chain suffered a noticeable discharge a few days after starting the Opening Tournament 2022 of the MX League. Chivas will have to deal with the absence of Jose Juan Macias because he had a knee injury right during training, so he will not be able to compete throughout the championship and part of Clausura 2023.

Through a official announcement the Guadalajara club reported that the player was diagnosed with a cruciate ligament rupture of the right knee, for which he will undergo surgery and his recovery will take between eight to nine monthsthat is, you will see activity until april 2023.

The directive specified that the injury occurred during the training session on Thursday, June 30, as soon as he presented the ailment left the field of play and was taken to a medical clinic for an MRI. In it, the seriousness of José Juan’s knee injury could be noted and, immediately, the technical staff was notified of Macías’ withdrawal.

The Chivas striker will be absent for eight to nine months, so Chivas wished him a speedy recovery (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

As the press release stated:

“The Directorate of Sports Sciences of the Guadalajara Sports Club reports on the status of José Juan Macías. After performing an MRI, the attacker red and white He presented a cruciate ligament rupture and his recovery prognosis will be 8 to 9 months.”

Until now it is unknown when he will be operated on Jose Juan Maciasbut the set red and white He assured that it will be done as soon as possible so that the striker can start his rehabilitation process as quickly as possible and avoid being without activity for longer than estimated.

José Juan Macías will miss the entire Clausura 2022 due to injury (Photo: Instagram/@jjmacias9)

The official statement ended with a message of encouragement to the footballer; the squad of Sacred Flock He wished his youth squad a speedy recovery and they trusted that he will overcome this injury to return to Mexican soccer.

“Everyone at Chivas wants to wish our striker and youth squad a speedy recovery, and we trust that he will come back stronger from this difficult moment in his professional career.”

With that drop, José Juan lost all hope of being called up to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Even though he has not been called with the Mexican team from the Tokyo 2020 Pre-Olympic with Jaime Lozano, JJ I still had the illusion of attracting the attention of Gerardo Tata Martino and thus have a place in the call of the 26 players who will travel to World Cup lands.

José Juan Macías lost any opportunity to win the World Cup with the Mexican National Team (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

And it is that a few months before the start of the World Cup, different Mexican players have made efforts to be considered by the Tata Martin. It should be remembered that Macías just returned to Liga MX because in January 2022 he left the Getafe CF after not getting into team plans, so the Guadalajara club gave him a second chance and competed in Clausura 2022.

However, their sudden knee injury he will have it outside the playing area, so it will be until the 2026 World Cup to consider the opportunity to represent the country in the competition. For its part, Richard Chaintechnical director of Chivas, will have to deal with the loss of the 22-year-old attacker and devise an offensive team without him.

The first duel of Herd for him Opening 2022 will be before brave from Juarez next Saturday, July 2 at 5:00 p.m. in the Akron Stadium. The only reinforcements that the directive commanded by Ricardo Peláez brought for this tournament were Alan Mozo y Ruben Gonzalez.

