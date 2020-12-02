J&K DDC Election: Voters fiercely respond to terrorism through dance and voting, see VIDEO

J&K DDC Election: After the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, elections are being held for the District Development Council (DDC) in the state. So far, 2 out of 8 phases have been completed for these elections. It is only in these two phases that the enthusiasm and enthusiasm of the public has written the story of its success. Here democracy is heavy on terror, a video of it is becoming increasingly viral. In which the procession is going out in the Kashmir valley for campaigning and the people involved in that crowd are fiercely shouting. Also Read – DDC Elections in J&K: Voting begins for second phase of DDC, 321 candidates in fray

In Jammu and Kashmir, on November 28, about 52 percent voting was held in 43 seats for the first phase. Nearly 49 percent of the votes were cast in 43 seats for the second phase. Kashmir, which once considered the boycott of elections as the religion of politics, is demanding more and more time for voting today. Due to security, the time for voting is scheduled from 7 am to 2 pm. But people demand that this time be extended further in the coming stages. People's participation in these elections in the cold winter has set a record.

Speaking not a victory of an individual in an election, it’s the victory of an idea who’s time has come. The victory of democracy that brings such happiness at obvious faces.

Happy to see people celebrating after long time. May peace prevail. pic.twitter.com/cBkLnwrnRM – Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) December 1, 2020

IPS Imtiaz Hussain shares video of DDC elections

Jammu and Kashmir’s IPS Imtiaz Hussain has tweeted a video of people’s happiness on participating in the DDC election. It can be seen in this video that a procession is going out in the Kashmir Valley for campaigning and the people involved in that crowd are fiercely shouting. IPS Imtiaz Hussain wrote that it is not a victory of any one but of democracy. After a long time, it is nice to see happiness on people’s faces.

Elections could not be held till date due to Article 370, DDC elections could not be held till date due to the implementation of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir. Due to which the people there were bereft of local self-government like the rest of the country. After the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir last year, the way for DDC elections was cleared. After which people are fiercely participating in these civic elections.