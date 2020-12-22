J&K DDC Elections Results 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP ahead with 36 seats, grouping continues with 24 seats in Vote Counting

Jammu and Kashmir DDC Elections Results 2020 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the 280 seats of District Development Council in Jammu and Kashmir has started counting at 9 am today. The main contest in this election is between the BJP and the secret organization. Article 370 (article 370) After removal J&K Election Results 2020 Live Voting took place for the first time in which voters participated in a big way and today the fate of the candidates is to be decided. Also Read – Jammu DDC Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes continues, BJP’s victory in Kathua

In the initial trends found till 11.30, BJP is leading with 36 seats, while the Gupta alliance is leading in 24 seats, Congress has got 7 and others has gained 10 seats. Explain that 7 parties have fought elections together against BJP by forming a secret alliance. The Gupakar coalition consists of National Conference, PDP, People's Conference, Awami National Conference, J&K People's Movement as well as CPI and CPM.

A day earlier, on Monday, as a precaution, at least 20 political leaders have been detained by the authorities. There are also three senior officials of the People's Democratic Party. On this, PDP President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has accused the BJP of conspiring to 'tamper with the results', terming the detention of its party leaders as 'Gunda Raj'.

In the Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election, the main contest is between the BJP (BJP) Congress and the People’s Alliance for Guptkar Declaration. However, every party is claiming its own victory. At the same time, BJP says whether or not to beat anyone in the Kashmir Valley, they will defeat the Congress. In these elections, seven political parties belonging to the mainstream of Kashmir including National Conference and People’s Democratic Party had formed a secret alliance.