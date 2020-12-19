J&K DDC Voting News: 8th and final phase voting continues in Jammu and Kashmir amid severe cold

Jammu and Kashmir: Voting underway for the eighth and the final phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections latest news: Amid the scorching cold in Jammu and Kashmir, the Voting for the eighth and final phase of the District Development Council ((DDC)) elections is continuing on Saturday morning. Its visuals have also come out from Akhnoor district. The political fate is going to be decided. Also Read – Grenade Attack in Baramulla: terrorists hurled grenade at police party in Baramulla, two civilians injured

Voters started popping up at the polling booth since morning. Ensured guide line is also being followed in the midst of corona infection epidemic.

Jammu and Kashmir: Voting underway for the eighth and the final phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections; visuals from a polling station in akhnoor pic.twitter.com/9QyZRSiqTU – ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

The political fate of 168 candidates, including 46 women, are being decided by more than 6.30 lakh voters in the last phase of the election for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Today on Saturday, voting is going on in 28 DCC constituencies under Panchayat by-election in 285 seats of panches and 84 seats of sarpanches.

State Election Officer K.K. K. Sharma had told that 13 areas of DCC are in Kashmir division while 15 are in Jammu division. Out of total 168 candidates, 83 candidates including 31 women are in Kashmir, while Jammu has 85 candidates including 15 women. Sharma said that 1,703 polling stations have been set up, where 6,30,443 voters will be able to cast their votes. Of these 1,028 polling stations are in Kashmir and 675 in Jammu.