J&K: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh along with CDS and Army Chief worshiped at Amarnath Temple

new Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, on the second day of his tour, visited the snowy Shivling Shivling at Amarnath temple on Saturday morning and worshiped. Defense Minister General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Narwane were also present along with the Defense Minister. The Defense Minister has wished for trust in Amarnath temple and the welfare of all.

The Defense Minister, who arrived in Leh-Ladakh for a security review on Pakistan-bound LoC and China-bound LOC, will inspect the advance posts today.

Feeling extremely blessed after praying at Shri Amarnathji Holy Cave in Jammu and Kashmir. Glory to snow! pic.twitter.com/Ib5jgLUpkt – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 18, 2020

Please tell that yesterday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Singh addressed Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers at an advance post in Lukung. He said that India is not a weak country and if someone tries to hurt its national self-respect, it will be given a proper answer.

Jammu & Kashmir: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, and Army Chief General MM Naravane offered prayers at Amarnath Temple today. pic.twitter.com/CxaqiRbrSw – ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the entire security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir with top military officials and asked the security forces to give a befitting reply to any ‘audacity’ of Pakistan. In a high level meeting, the Defense Minister has also asked the armed forces to maintain strict vigil on the Line of Control with Pakistan.