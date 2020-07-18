Entertainment

J&K: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in LoC’s advance post, Army soldiers shout slogans of Bharat Mata

July 18, 2020
3 Min Read

new Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the forward posts near the Line of Control LoC on Saturday as part of a two-day visit to take stock of security at the country’s borders and take stock of the security arrangements here. When the Defense Minister arrived here, army personnel raised slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai. Also Read – J&K: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh along with CDS and Army Chief worshiped at Amarnath Temple

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached an advance post near LOC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir today. In this video, Indian army personnel are seen chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at a forward post near the Line of Control in Kupwara district. Also Read – Rajnath Singh reached Ladakh, China said on the dispute – I cannot guarantee to what extent a solution will be found.

Speaking to the soldiers stationed there during a visit to a forward post near the Line of Control in Kupwara district, Defense Minister said today, “We are very proud of these brave and courageous soldiers who are protecting our country in every situation.”

In an advance post tour along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Defense Minister interacted with the troops deployed guarding the borders.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also inspected arms and ammunition during an advance post visit near the Line of Control in Kupwara district.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Narwane have also performed puja at the Amarnath Temple in the morning on the second day of their visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the soldiers posted in a forward post near the Line of Control in Kupwara district. He was accompanied by Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Army Staff General MM Narwane.

