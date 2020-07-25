J&K Encounter Update: Security forces shot down two terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar, search operation continues

Srinagar: Security forces are taking effective action against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. In this sequence, the security forces have so far killed two terrorists in an encounter in Ranbirgarh on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday morning and search operation is on in search of terrorists. Also Read – A terrorist killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar

A police officer said that the security forces conducted a siege and search operation this morning after receiving information about the presence of militants in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of Srigarshahar. He said that during the search, the terrorists started firing on the force, in response to which the security forces also opened fire and the encounter started.

Two terrorists have been neutralized in the encounter in Ranbirgarh. Search operation underway. The identity of the terrorists can not be confirmed for now: Naresh Mishra, Army 10 Sector Commander #JammuandKashmir (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/EH7IEkzokr – ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

The official said that two terrorists were killed in the encounter so far. He told that the identity of the terrorists and which organization they were associated with is being ascertained. He said that the campaign is still going on and more information is awaiting in this regard.