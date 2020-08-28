J&K Encounter Update: Security forces succeed, 4 terrorists killed in Shopian, firing continues

J&K Encounter UPDATE: An encounter between security forces and militants began in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday. During this, the security forces and the police have killed 4 terrorists in a joint operation. According to the latest information, the number of terrorists killed so far has increased from two to 4. A terrorist has surrendered. The encounter is still going on. Also Read – Encounter in J&K: Security forces killed two terrorists in Shopian’s Killura

According to the Indian Army, one militant has surrendered, while four militants have been wiped out in an ongoing encounter in Killora area of ​​Shopian district. Two AK-47s and three pistols were recovered. The joint operation is in progress. Also Read – Floods in Jammu and Kashmir: Alert issued for many areas, police evacuated many families, saved lives

#UPDATE Two more unidentified terrorists killed (Total- 04) in an encounter underway in Kiloora area of ​​Shopian district. Operation going on. Further details shall follow: Jammu and Kashmir Police https://t.co/F6oQizOcRM Also Read – India China Border Tension: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh holds a high-level meeting on security in East Ladakh – ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

A police officer said that the security forces started a siege and search operation in the district’s Kilura area after receiving information about the presence of militants. During this, the terrorists opened fire on the search team of the security force and the encounter started between the two sides. Security forces have piled up 4 unknown terrorists during the encounter. Encounter is still in progress.

After receiving the information of the encounter, additional forces have been sent to the area. Further details of the event are awaited.