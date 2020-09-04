J&K Encounter Update: Three terrorists killed, three army personnel injured in encounter in Baramulla

Srinagar: In Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, three unidentified terrorists were killed and three army personnel were injured in an encounter with militants on Friday. An army officer was injured in the initial firing. He has been admitted to the ’92 Base Hospital ‘for treatment and his condition is stated to be stable. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Military officers injured in encounter, terrorists killed

Meanwhile, in another encounter, militants opened fire on a team of security forces in Babhar area of ​​Pulwama district. Till the time these lines were written, the police officer said that the firing was going on, but no casualties were reported from either side.

A police official said that on receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists, security forces started a siege operation in Yedipora of Pattan area in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. He said that the militants opened fire on the security forces, which turned the operation into an encounter. Security forces also retaliate

The officer said that an army officer was injured in the initial firing. He is admitted to the ’92 Base Hospital ‘for treatment and his condition is said to be stable. He said that three terrorists were killed in the encounter.

The police officer said that two special police officers also suffered injuries during the encounter, after which they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.