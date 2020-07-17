Entertainment

J&K Encounter Updates: Jash’s top terrorist killed along with 3 terrorists, was expert in IED blast

July 17, 2020
2 Min Read

Srinagar: On Friday, three militants were killed and three security personnel were injured in an encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Jaish-e-Mohammad is one of the dreaded terrorists among the three killed. He has been involved in several previous attacks on security forces. This terrorist was known as the expert of IDD blast. Also Read – Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists killed by security forces in encounter in Kulgam, operation continues

According to Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed and 3 military personnel were injured in an encounter in Kulgam. Also Read – East Ladakh Dispute: High-level meeting between Indo-China Army commanders in Chushul today

DGP Singh said that three army personnel were injured during the encounter firing and were rushed to the army hospital. The slain militants belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed and one of the Jaish’s top terrorist commander, who was known as an IED expert.

The DGP said that the top commander of Jaish was taking instructions from Pakistani handlers and was responsible for a large number of attacks against security forces in recent times. He managed to survive 3-4 encounters. An MO4 American rifle has been found after he was killed.

A police official said that after receiving intelligence about the presence of the terrorists, the security forces started a siege operation in Nagnaad area of ​​Kulgam district. The operation turned into an encounter with the firing of security forces hiding in the area. Security forces also responded to the shootout. The officer said that three militants were killed and three security personnel were injured in the encounter.

