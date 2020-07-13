J&K Encounter Updates: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists wiped out in Kashmir

Srinagar: The two militants have been killed in an encounter between security forces and two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district since Monday morning. At the same time, 3 other terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in another encounter in Sopore on the night of 11-12 July. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag, search operation started in the area

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said, both the terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing encounter in Anantnag. He belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed. According to initial identification, one was a local terrorist and one was a Pakistani. Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir Latest News: Three terrorists, including two Pakistanis, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla, Kashmir

An official of the police said that after receiving intelligence about the presence of the terrorists, the security forces started a siege operation in the Srigufwara area of ​​Anantnag district in the early hours of Monday. He said that the search operation turned into an encounter at around 6.40 am when the militants hiding there opened fire on the security forces. Its forces also gave a befitting reply.

The police officer said that the security forces killed two terrorists in the encounter. Other explosive material including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the spot, he said, adding that the search operation was still going on in the area.

Three terrorists were killed yesterday in Sopore

Three militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba have been killed in an encounter in Sopore on the night of July 11-12. The weapons and ammunition seized from the 3 killed militants attached indicate that they were planning a major attack. Further investigation is going on.