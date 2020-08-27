J&K Flood: Floods affect life in Jammu and Kashmir, increasing water level of rivers

Srinagar: Jammu is currently facing heavy rains and floods. Due to rain, the rivers of Jammu are at their peak. The water level of Tawi river has also increased due to heavy rains, due to this, situations like flood have also arisen. Not only this, many structures have suffered due to rain. The route to Kathy Janwala from Narul has been broken. Let us know that heavy rains are also seen in Kishtwar. Also Read – Floods in Jammu and Kashmir: Alert issued for many areas, police evacuated many families, saved lives

Waterlogging on the roads of Jammu has affected Jammu a lot. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rains in view of the weather in Jammu and Kashmir. It also said that landslides can also be seen in the hilly areas. In such a situation, people have been advised to be careful.

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: Water-level of Tawi river rises in Jammu, following heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/PEOSmgQ3Xh

Please tell that due to heavy rains, the bridge of Gadigad area also collapsed. Not only this, the situation became more serious due to cloudburst in Naushera’s Srigufwara, Mastandra and Anantnag. However, no one was hurt during this time. But 3 trains have been damaged. Let us know that water logging has taken place from hospitals in Jammu to roads. Floods in the states of North East first in the country, then Bihar and now in Jammu have become a disaster for the people.