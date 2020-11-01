J&K: Huge success for security forces, Chief commander of Hizbul killed in Saifullah encounter

Srinagar: A militant was killed during an encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, while one was arrested. A police official said that after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in Rangreth near the old airport here, security forces laid siege to the area and conducted a search operation. Also Read – LIVE IPL SCORE 2020, KKR vs RR: Kolkata-Rajasthan teams to enter Karo-Die match, toss will be at 7 pm

A joint operation of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in Srinagar has killed Hizbul Mujahideen top commander and A ++ category terrorist Saifullah. The army has deployed personnel on a large scale here. Please tell that Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army have not officially released any statement regarding the death and identity of Saifullah.

Kashmir IG told, "We got information last night about a terrorist present in a house in Srinagar. After which the operation was carried out today and he was killed during the encounter. We are 95% certain that he is the commander in chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen. A suspect has been arrested. This is a major achievement of our security forces."

A police officer said that the security forces were conducting searches in the area when the terrorists opened fire on them. Security forces responded and the encounter started. The officer said that a terrorist was arrested from the spot. The encounter is still going on there. He said that some youth had gathered near the site of the encounter and started throwing stones at the security forces. The official said that more details are awaited.