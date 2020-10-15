J&K, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, have been and remain integral parts of India’s two-nation country.

new Delhi: India has bluntly told China on Thursday that the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has been “an integral part of the country, and will remain” and China has no right to comment on its internal affairs. He said in a media briefing, “Our stand on this has always been clear and uniform. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, and will remain, an integral part of India. China has no right to comment on India’s internal affairs. ” Also Read – Expecting good days for clay lamps amid controversy from China, sales expected to rise 3 times

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava’s statement came in response to China’s comment that it does not recognize the union territory of Ladakh and the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Also Read – Nitin Gadkari launches one of Asia’s longest tunnels with ‘blasting’ for Zojila tunnel construction

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said, “We hope that the countries will not comment on India’s internal affairs as they expect from others.” Srivastava also said that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. Also Read – Video of test of BrahMos extended range supersonic cruise missile revealed, accurate target up to 400 KM

MEA spokesman Anurag Shrivastavane said, “Our stance on Arunachal Pradesh has been clarified many times. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inseparable part of India. This thing has been clearly stated to the Chinese side at the highest level many times. “

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated several new bridges in some border areas, following which a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of China said that China, the Union territory Ladakh was ‘illegally established’ by India and recognized Arunachal Pradesh Does not give

The Chinese spokesman had also claimed that basic development by India on the border is the root cause of tension between the two countries.

On the deadlock on the border in East Ladakh and the results of bilateral military talks, Srivastava referred to the joint press statement issued by the two armies after their talks on October 12 and described it as ‘positive and beneficial’.

Srivastava said, “The process of withdrawal of troops is complex, in which each side has to send its troops from LAC to their regular posts.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said, “To achieve this goal, the two sides will not allow differences in dispute and work towards a mutually acceptable solution to complete withdrawal of troops from all points of confrontation along the Line of Actual Control and In order to restore peace in the Indo-China border areas, we will maintain the current atmosphere of dialogue based on the guidance of our leaders. “